Country Life's experts have delved into their little black books to bring you the finest architects, builders, interior decorators and garden designers in Britain.

It is rare that a house is ever frozen in time. Successive owners have needs and tastes that add something new; colour palettes change, layouts are reconfigured, cellars become media rooms, derelict outbuildings are reborn as swimming pools.

Sometimes they simply need to be protected from the ravages of time — or the ravages of their previous owners. All these changes offer an exciting opportunity to make a house your own.

We are fortunate in this country to have a wealth of experts to help us on our way — architects, designers and builders whose intimate knowledge of country houses and their gardens offer an extraordinary opportunity to maximise the possibilities that they present, whether they are village houses, converted barns or listed manor houses.

The following are those who Country Life considers to have the experience, knowledge and skill — and a little magic — required to take a country house to the next exciting stage in its evolution. It’s a project that got under way last year, but we’ve completely updated the lists and rewritten our analysis of each firm for this year.