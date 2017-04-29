Country Life Top 10: Wedding photographers & videographers

Capture your big day with style.

Hugo Burnand

This royal and Society photographer needs little introduction

(www.hugofoto.com; 020–7229 2297)

Chris Allerton

A contemporary photographer celebrated for both his beautifully lit portraits and infectious sense of humour

(07973 724083; www.chrisallerton.com)

Sarah Farnsworth

The award-winning countryside photographer is known for her ability to capture unusual shots, whatever it takes

(www.sarahfarnsworth.co.uk; 07921 196032)

Mike Garrard

Best for bright, engaging photographs that have the wow factor

(www.mikegarrard.co.uk; 01494 353637)

Millie Pilkington

A private photographer at The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding in 2011, Millie takes very natural photographs imbued with emotion

(www.milliepilkington.co.uk; 07815 750141)

Mark Seymour

A documentary-style photographer with more than 20 years of experience, Mark likes to use high-contrast black and white in the final edit

(01628 668283; www.markseymourphotography.co.uk)

Pippa Mackenzie

With experience in film, design and the graphic arts as well as photography, Pippa and her team pride themselves on their ability to create a story using your wedding photos. Couples are encouraged to start the process with a visit to the studio and chocolate cake

(www.pippamackenzie.com; 01798 813068)

Guy Hearn

There’s an observational, timeless style to Guy’s photographs, which use natural light

(www.guyhearn.com; 07525 812560)

Films in Bloom

Elissa goes out of her way to work around you and her films are a beautiful record of natural moments in motion

(www.filmsinbloom.co.uk; 07800 849417)

The Filming Business

These videographers have honed their craft capturing nearly 1.5 million minutes of film in the past 20 years and can seamlessly splice together footage from the whole day. The use of drone tech-

nology enables fireworks to be filmed from a bird’s-eye view

(www.thefilmingbusiness.com; 020–7924 6978)