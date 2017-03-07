An eerily beautiful picture of a lighthouse in Wales has won the inaugural '400ft Britain' award for aerial photography.

James Farley of Chester captured the image of the lighthouse at Point of Ayr in North Wales using a drone and camera, and was judged the best of over 1,200 pictures sent in by keen photographers across Britain.

The competition was run by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), who used it to publicise their rules regarding safe flying of drones around the UK. 400ft is the upper limit for a drone (or any other model plane or helicopter) to be flown safely.

The CAA also have a five-point safety code – the ‘drone code’ – for budding aerial photographers:

D on’t fly near airports

R emember to stay below 400ft (120m) and at least 150ft (50m) away from buildings and people

O bserve your drone at all times

N ever fly near aircraft

Enjoy responsibly

As well as the winning image at the top of this page, here are 14 more astonishing images which made the shortlist. You can enjoy all the images at www.400ftbritain.com.