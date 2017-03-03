Princess Eugenie helps boost Children & the Arts charity auction at Christie’s

The princess has helped secure donations of works, and has given her patronage to the sale helping a charity which she says has left her "truly inspired".

HRH Princess Eugenie has joined forces with Children & the Arts for charity sale of artworks to raise money for the organisation’s good work.

The Be Inspired sale will be part of Christie’s Post-War and Contemporary Art Day Sale at the auctioneers premises at 8 King Street, London on Wednesday 8th March

A selection of works will also be available for Christie’s online sale from 4-13 April.

The auctions offer an exciting and irresistible selection of contemporary art from artists such as Martin Creed, Jack and Dinos Chapman, Jonas Burgert, Gavin Turk, BernarVenet and Charming Baker, a detail of whose picture Man Falls, of a man falling off a horse can be seen above.

The full list of works can be seen at www.childrenandarts.org.uk/be-inspired-art-auction.

“I am truly inspired by the amazing work Children & the Arts does to improve the lives of disadvantaged children,” said Princess Eugenie.

“For more than a decade, the charity has been using the arts to help children overcome the unfair barriers that can hold back confidence, self-worth and attainment.

“This auction will give them the vital funds they need to continue to be there for the many children in the UK that need their support.”

In her professional role at leading contemporary art gallery Hauser & Wirth in London, HRH Princess Eugenie of York, kindly secured the piece by Martin Creed for the charity sale.

Every art work sold will allow more children to take part in Children & the Arts’ UK-wide programmes, giving children who are at risk of being left behind, a more fulfilled, creative and exciting education, whilst raising their confidence, educational attainment and aspiration.

The charity, which has worked with half a million children since 2006, is the only charity in the UK that delivers sustainable, quality arts experiences to disadvantaged children through national programmes.

Jeremy Newton, Chief Executive, Children & the Arts, said: “We are proud and hugely grateful to have Her Royal Highness’s patronage. Be Inspired is ourcontemporary art ‘biennale’, offering for auction an outstanding collection of art works that will provide much needed funds to support and extend the charity’s reach to many more children in need of our special work.

“We are incredibly grateful to all artists, and all those involved, who have generously donated work.”

For those unable to attend the Post-War and Contemporary Art Day Sale at Christie’s on Wednesday 8 March, but would like to bid by telephone or register for Absentee Bidding, please contact Christie’s on +44(0)20 7839 9060. To register for the Post-War and Contemporary Art Online sale, please email pwconline@christies.com.