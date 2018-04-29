23 absolutely superb houses, as seen in Country Life

We take a look at some of the finest homes to appear in Country Life over the past week or so.

A fine example of a restored Grade II Listed former Rectory enjoying a secluded position on the edge of the village.

3065 sq ft. period home for improvement with six bedrooms, 871 sq ft. barn, 0.37 acre plot. 1.5 miles South West of Buckingham.

Finney Green Cottage is a wonderful four bed detached property on a substantial plot with beautiful south-facing gardens.

A six bed Devon longhouse in an idyllic situation, with 2.6 acres and superb views over adjoining National Trust land.

Converted Granary (3467 sq ft); six bed, three receptions, 22 acres, paddocks, woodland, lake, holiday let, stabling and outbuildings.

This beautifully renovated Grade II listed home has five bedrooms, an annexe and is based in the country with 2.5 acres of garden.

Attractive five bed country house with two detached stone barns offering great potential; glorious rural setting, 1¾ acres.

An exquisite country house set in generous, mature gardens, situated in a stunning rural location surrounded by farmland.

Brick & flint 5 bedroom property and 9 converted cottages, with planning permission for further conversion, in a peaceful rural setting.

A classically proportioned and exquisitely fitted Grade II listed property in Burnham Market with 5 bedroom suites and a substantial detached 2 bedroom guest cottage within 0.76 acres of beautifully landscaped garden.

An outstanding Grade II listed six bed Georgian family home with four bathrooms. Stunning walled gardens with grass paddock. EPC F.

Truly amazing views from spacious four bed barn conversion of character, in stunning setting 6 miles from Skipton.

Stunning country residence extensively renovated, set in mature grounds of approx. 1 acre and located in a picturesque setting.

A truly exceptional early Georgian manor house, Listed Grade II, set in delightful grounds with views over a large pond and the church.

This is a superb 6-bedroom semi-detached period family house sat in an elevated position with far reaching views and located in a quiet residential area within Thorpe Hamlet.

Grade II listed farmhouse dating back to mid-17th Century located on sizeable plot in highly desirable Oxfordshire hamlet.

Tillywhally House is a superb Victorian house set in about 22 acres of private grounds with extensive outbuildings.

A magnificent contemporary house sitting within an attractive rural setting.

Seven bed Georgian dower house with fabulous views overlooking the River Tweed. Includes two bed cottage and about 15 acres.

Set off a no through lane on the edge of a sought after village close to Woodbridge, a well-presented 16th Century Suffolk farmhouse with flexible use annexe barn.

A highly desirable single storey property in a private country setting with 11,432 sq ft of accommodation, outdoor heated swimming pool, two lakes, far reaching views and 11.5 acres in all.

An outstanding Grade II Listed, principally Georgian period family home, superbly located and set in around 0.88 acres of beautiful gardens.

A superb four bedroom home recently completed to the owners’ design and enjoying a rural outlook over pasture land.

