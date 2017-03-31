A selection of cartoons by satirical cartoonist Gerald Scarfe are going under the hammer at Sotheby's.

Continuing a tradition of uncompromising satire dating back to Hogarth and Gillray, Gerald Scarfe has been pushing the boundaries of caricature for more than five decades. On April 5, Sotheby’s will hold the first major sale of Mr Scarfe’s work, with more than 130 drawings up for auction – including some from the likes of Private Eye and the Sunday Times, and others that have never been seen before.

Portraits of The Queen and Mick Jagger and drawings for Pink Floyd’s The Wall accompany more than 70 political caricatures, including a controversial lot of Sir Winston Churchill’s final appearance in the Commons in 1964.

The sale will be preceded by an exhibition at the New Bond Street saleroom from April 1 to April 4 – see www.sothebys.com for more details.