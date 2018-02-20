Win a two-night house party for 12 at Broughton Hall, the real-life inspiration for Tottering-by-Gently

It’s 25 years since Annie Tempest first dreamt up the cheering and perspicacious Tottering-by-Gently cartoon strip that graces the back page of Country Life and, with its regular doses of common sense and wisdom, has become a much-loved feature over a quarter of a century.
In celebration, readers will have the chance to win a two-night house party for 12 guests at Annie’s glorious family home, Broughton Hall in North Yorkshire, which is the inspiration for Tottering Hall.
Here, we reproduce 10 of Annie’s best loved works (marked A to J), featuring Dicky, Daffy, their extended family and, most popular of all, their dogs, Slobber and Scribble.
All you have to do is guess which one has proved to be the best selling cartoon of all time at www.tottering.com – then scroll down below to enter. Good luck!
N.B. Click here to see larger versions of the cartoons
A – Food and diet. Daffy has a special relationship with her figure
B – The Dog Rules. Who can resist?
C – The Totterings know how to throw a party
D – Daffy joins in with a serious discussion on guns
E – The waters get choppy
F – Marriage guidance, Tottering-style
G – Mars and Venus mow the lawn
H – Daffy’s logic
I – Dicky’s idea of tact
J – The male and female characters: all you need to know about the sexes
About Broughton Hall
Roger Tempest, current custodian of Broughton Hall near Skipton, North Yorkshire, has generously agreed to host a two-night house party for the winning Country Life reader and up to 11 friends on a dinner and bed-and-breakfast basis, to be taken during 2018 at his convenience.
Broughton Hall, which is set against the spectacular backdrop of the Yorkshire Dales and romantic Brontë country, has been in the Tempest family for 900 years; it can be hired for family and celebratory gatherings of up to 30 guests, for weddings of all sizes, for corporate occasions, filming, fairs and for holidays in one of its charming cottages or farmhouses.
There is an outdoor swimming pool, a tennis court, mountain-bike trails, a sweat lodge, a Nature cabin and a Land Rover Experience Centre as well as endless walks and peaceful grounds to disappear into.
In April, Broughton Hall will open Avalon, a state-of-the-art well-being centre and retreat, plus a bistro, Utopia, set within Dan Pearson’s walled garden. Its outstanding features include a meditation oval, floatation tank, yoga studio, sauna and steam room, swimming pool and hydrotherapy facilities and there will be bespoke packages, personal trainers and classes for local people as well as guests.
Find out more about Broughton Hall at www.broughtonhall.co.uk or call 01756 799608
Terms and conditions
1.The promoter of this competition is TOTTERING – BY – GENTLY LIMITED (“Promoter”), which has its registered offices located at Unit 9 Breezehurst Farm, Crouch House Road, Edenbridge, Kent, TN8 5LF and is a company registered in England and Wales under company number 05440151.
- This competition is administered and fulfilled by Time Inc. (UK) Ltd (“TIUK”), which has its registered offices located at the 3rd Floor 161 Marsh Wall, London, England, E14 9AP and is a company registered in England and Wales under company number 00053626.
- There will be one winner of this competition. The winner will win the following prize: a two-night house party for 12 guests at Annie Tempest’s family home, Broughton Hall in North Yorkshire, at the mutual convenience of Roger Tempest at Broughton Hall.
- The winner is responsible for expenses and arrangements not specifically included in the prize, including any necessary travel documents, passports and visas.
- This competition is free to enter and no purchase is necessary.
- This competition is open to residents in the UK aged eighteen (18) or over with, excluding employees and past employees of Promoter and TIUK, their printers and agents and anyone materially connected to the administration of this competition. Proof of eligibility must be provided upon request.
- This competition will run on www.countrylife.co.uk
- To enter this competition, you must provide the correct answer to a question and submit the answer along with your contact details as per the instructions in Country Life magazine or on the competition website.
- This competition will open on 20 February 2018 and the closing date is 23.59 GMT on 28 March 2018
- You can only enter this competition online, via the link to the competition website specified above. Entry made online using methods generated by a script, macro or the use of automated devices will be void. Use of a false name or address will result in disqualification.
- Only one entry per person may be submitted. All entries will become the property of TIUK and will not be returned. TIUK and Promoter accept no responsibility for entries unsuccessfully submitted.
- Entries must be made directly by the person entering this competition. By submitting an entry, you agree to be bound by these Competition Terms.
- The winner will be drawn at random from all correct entries received by the closing date. The decision of TIUK is final and no correspondence will be entered into over this decision.
- Winner(s) will be notified by telephone or email on or before 16 April 2018. The prize will need to be taken at the mutual convenience of Roger Tempest at Broughton Hall, but before 30 November 2018.
- Reasonable efforts will be made to contact the winner. If the winner cannot be contacted within 7 days, or if the winner are unable to comply with these Competition Terms, TIUK reserves the right to offer the prize to the next eligible entrant drawn at random.
- Failure to respond and/or provide information requested, or failure to meet the eligibility requirements, may result in forfeiture of the prize.
- Prizes are subject to availability and the prize supplier’s terms and conditions. The prize is as stated, is not transferable to another individual and no cash or other alternatives will be offered. The prize cannot be used in conjunction with any other special offer. TIUK accepts no responsibility whatsoever for elements of the prize being withdrawn. In the event of the prize being unavailable, TIUK and Promoter reserve the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater value.
- TIUK and Promoter reserve the right to amend or alter the terms of competitions at any time and reject entries from entrants not entering into the spirit of this competition. Competitions may be modified or withdrawn at any time.
- Insofar as is permitted by law, TIUK and Promoter, their agents or distributors will not in any circumstances be responsible or liable to compensate the winner(s) or accept any liability for any loss, damage, personal injury or death occurring as a result of taking up the prize except where it is caused by the negligence of TIUK and/or Promoter, their agents or distributors or that of their employees. Your statutory rights are not affected.
- If you are a winner of this competition, you agree that TIUK and Promoter may use your name, photograph and town or county of residence to announce the winner(s) of this competition and for any other reasonable and related promotional purposes, and you agree to co-operate with any other reasonable requests by TIUK and Promoter relating to any post-winning publicity.
- Any personal information, such as your name, age, address (including postcode) and/or email address will be used by TIUK in accordance with its privacy policy available at www.timeincuk.com/privacy/.
- In the event of a discrepancy between these Competition Terms and the details in the promotional material, the details in the promotional material shall prevail.
- These Competition Terms will be governed by English Law and you submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.