Win a two-night house party for 12 at Broughton Hall, the real-life inspiration for Tottering-by-Gently

It’s 25 years since Annie Tempest first dreamt up the cheering and perspicacious Tottering-by-Gently cartoon strip that graces the back page of Country Life and, with its regular doses of common sense and wisdom, has become a much-loved feature over a quarter of a century.

In celebration, readers will have the chance to win a two-night house party for 12 guests at Annie’s glorious family home, Broughton Hall in North Yorkshire , which is the inspiration for Tottering Hall.

Here, we reproduce 10 of Annie’s best loved works (marked A to J), featuring Dicky, Daffy, their extended family and, most popular of all, their dogs, Slobber and Scribble.

All you have to do is guess which one has proved to be the best selling cartoon of all time at www.tottering.com – then scroll down below to enter. Good luck!

N.B. Click here to see larger versions of the cartoons

A – Food and diet. Daffy has a special relationship with her figure

B – The Dog Rules. Who can resist?

C – The Totterings know how to throw a party

D – Daffy joins in with a serious discussion on guns

E – The waters get choppy

F – Marriage guidance, Tottering-style

G – Mars and Venus mow the lawn

H – Daffy’s logic

I – Dicky’s idea of tact

J – The male and female characters: all you need to know about the sexes

About Broughton Hall

Roger Tempest, current custodian of Broughton Hall near Skipton, North Yorkshire, has generously agreed to host a two-night house party for the winning Country Life reader and up to 11 friends on a dinner and bed-and-breakfast basis, to be taken during 2018 at his convenience.

Broughton Hall, which is set against the spectacular backdrop of the Yorkshire Dales and romantic Brontë country, has been in the Tempest family for 900 years; it can be hired for family and celebratory gatherings of up to 30 guests, for weddings of all sizes, for corporate occasions, filming, fairs and for holidays in one of its charming cottages or farmhouses.

There is an outdoor swimming pool, a tennis court, mountain-bike trails, a sweat lodge, a Nature cabin and a Land Rover Experience Centre as well as endless walks and peaceful grounds to disappear into.

In April, Broughton Hall will open Avalon, a state-of-the-art well-being centre and retreat, plus a bistro, Utopia, set within Dan Pearson’s walled garden. Its outstanding features include a meditation oval, floatation tank, yoga studio, sauna and steam room, swimming pool and hydrotherapy facilities and there will be bespoke packages, personal trainers and classes for local people as well as guests.

Find out more about Broughton Hall at www.broughtonhall.co.uk or call 01756 799608

