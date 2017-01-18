10 glorious countryside accounts to follow on Instagram

Agnes Stamp

We select our favourite rural accounts, guaranteed to brighten your day.

Country Life / @countrylifemagazine

Sarah Farnsworth / @farnsworth.s

Beautiful foxhounds in kennels waiting for the next day's hunting #foxhoundsofinstagram #keephunting #nikond4s

The Countryside Alliance / @countryside_alliance_ca

Nico Morgan / @nicomorgan

Hurworth Photos / @hurworthphotos

Crack The Lens / @crackthelens

The National Trust / @nationaltrust

Mick Hickman Photography / @mickhickmanphotography

Photos of Britain / @photosofbritain

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🇬🇧 Photo: @suelind7 🇬🇧 _______________________________________ Good evening from Bushy Park, London, England! It's about time we featured some of the beautiful native wildlife in Britain, and it doesn't get much better than this fantastic shot. This magnificent deer was photographed at Bushy Park, the second largest of the capital's eight Royal Parks. Located near Hampton Court Palace, Bushy Park's mixture of woods, gardens, ponds and grassland makes it a fantastic place to enjoy wildlife with roaming herds of Red and Fallow Deer. When Henry VIII took over Hampton Court Palace from Cardinal Thomas Wolsey in 1529, the King also took over the three parks that make up modern-day Bushy Park: Hare Warren, Middle Park and Bushy Park. A keen hunter, he established them as deer-hunting grounds. Thankfully that 'orrible King is long gone, but this wonderful landscape endures. Have a lovely evening! Fantastic shot by @suelind7 🇬🇧 Want your Photos of Britain to be featured? Follow us and then add the tag #photosofbritain and tag us in the picture too! 🇬🇧

Wayne Farrell / @waynefarrellphoto

The Woodland Trust / @woodlandtrust