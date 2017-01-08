120 years on, how Country Life has continued in a changing world

We look back at the things which have changed in the 120 years since Country Life was first published.

Country Life was just as eclectic when it started 120 years ago as it is now, thanks to the vision and eye for quality of its founder, Edward Hudson.

He started the magazine in the year of Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee, the birth of motoring and Oscar Wilde’s exile. It was also when H.G. Wells wrote The Invisible Man, Ronald Ross discovered malarial parasites, Enid Blyton was born, Isaac Pitman died and Aston Villa won the FA Cup.

Is it really all so different now? Take a look at the list below and see what you think

 

1897

2017
Queen Victoria’s 60th year on throne the queen newsletter Elizabeth ll’s 64th year on throne
Glasgow School of Art arrro2 The Shard
Horseless cabs arrro2 Driverless cars
First wireless transmission Super-fast broadband… sometimes
Discovery of the electron arrro2 Crash-landing on Mars
Tate Gallery arrro2 Tate Modern extension
First drink-driving conviction First mobile-phone convictions
Princess of Wales’s borzoi arrro2 Duchess of Cornwall’s Jack Russells
Dracula arrro2 Fifty Shades of Grey
Robert Cecil, Marquess of Salisbury arrro2 Theresa May
William McKinley Donald Trump (Photo: Gage Skidmore) Donald Trump
Swiss Army Knife arrro2 Swiss Army Knife
Ludo arrro2 Cards Against Humanity
Free postage from Jubilee Concession arrro2 Royal Mail strike
Class system Reality TV
Uncle Vanya arrro2 Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Whitby jet arrro2 Yellow diamonds
Donkey as lawn mower The Donkey Sanctuary Wildflower meadow
John Deere arrro2 John Deere
Blue delphiniums arrro2 Blue roses
W. G. Grace WG Grace Alastair Cook
Hair in big bun arrro2 Lob cut
Tea gown arrro2 Silk jumpsuit
Moustache arrro2 Hipster beard
Daimler arrro2 Diesel scandal
Heinz Heinz
Tea Importation Act arrro2 Brexit trade negotiations
Rachmaninov’s First Symphony arrro2 David Bowie’s last album

COUNTRY LIFE

 countryl

COUNTRY LIFE