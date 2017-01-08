120 years on, how Country Life has continued in a changing world

We look back at the things which have changed in the 120 years since Country Life was first published.
Country Life was just as eclectic when it started 120 years ago as it is now, thanks to the vision and eye for quality of its founder, Edward Hudson.
He started the magazine in the year of Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee, the birth of motoring and Oscar Wilde’s exile. It was also when H.G. Wells wrote The Invisible Man, Ronald Ross discovered malarial parasites, Enid Blyton was born, Isaac Pitman died and Aston Villa won the FA Cup.
Is it really all so different now? Take a look at the list below and see what you think
1897
2017
|Queen Victoria’s 60th year on throne
|Elizabeth ll’s 64th year on throne
|Glasgow School of Art
|The Shard
|Horseless cabs
|Driverless cars
|First wireless transmission
|Super-fast broadband… sometimes
|Discovery of the electron
|Crash-landing on Mars
|Tate Gallery
|Tate Modern extension
|First drink-driving conviction
|First mobile-phone convictions
|Princess of Wales’s borzoi
|Duchess of Cornwall’s Jack Russells
|Dracula
|Fifty Shades of Grey
|Robert Cecil, Marquess of Salisbury
|Theresa May
|William McKinley
|Donald Trump
|Swiss Army Knife
|Swiss Army Knife
|Ludo
|Cards Against Humanity
|Free postage from Jubilee Concession
|Royal Mail strike
|Class system
|Reality TV
|Uncle Vanya
|Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
|Whitby jet
|Yellow diamonds
|Donkey as lawn mower
|Wildflower meadow
|John Deere
|John Deere
|Blue delphiniums
|Blue roses
|W. G. Grace
|Alastair Cook
|Hair in big bun
|Lob cut
|Tea gown
|Silk jumpsuit
|Moustache
|Hipster beard
|Daimler
|Diesel scandal
|Heinz
|Heinz
|Tea Importation Act
|Brexit trade negotiations
|Rachmaninov’s First Symphony
|David Bowie’s last album
