120 years on, how Country Life has continued in a changing world

We look back at the things which have changed in the 120 years since Country Life was first published.

Country Life was just as eclectic when it started 120 years ago as it is now, thanks to the vision and eye for quality of its founder, Edward Hudson.

He started the magazine in the year of Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee, the birth of motoring and Oscar Wilde’s exile. It was also when H.G. Wells wrote The Invisible Man, Ronald Ross discovered malarial parasites, Enid Blyton was born, Isaac Pitman died and Aston Villa won the FA Cup.

Is it really all so different now? Take a look at the list below and see what you think