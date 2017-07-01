Behind the names: The Austen characters you need to know

Feisty feminist heroines and dashing handsome heros.
Elizabeth Bennet, Pride and Prejudice
The most popular Austen heroine, Lizzy’s headstrong nature and complex relationship with Mr Darcy have captivated and inspired generations
Elinor Dashwood, Sense and Sensibility
One of Austen’s most complex characters (Emma Thompson was nominated for an Oscar in the role). She is as passionate as her sister and is governed by her strict sense of propriety
Mary Crawford, Mansfield Park
Curiously, it’s more tempting to side with her than with the heroine, Fanny. Mary is intelligent and captivating, but her shallow nature lets her down
Emma Woodhouse, Emma
She isn’t interested in getting married, making for a fascinating heroine of the time. Her flaws are flaunted from the start, but her warm heart makes you eager to forgive them
Isabella Thorpe, Northanger Abbey
The scenes describing her quite literal pursuits of men on the streets of Bath will make you laugh out loud
Capt Frederick Wentworth, Persuasion
The last hero Austen created before her death, he’s different to the rest—he’s not a member of the landed gentry, but makes his own fortune through hard work and good sense