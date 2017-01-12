The national obsession with weather kicked into overdrive on Thursday as people across the nation were gripped by Thundersnow fever.

There are few things that grab the attention of the Great British Public more than a spell of wintry weather. But Thursday’s sudden turn for the cold brought with it the thrill of a new word with which to scare each other: Thundersnow!

The weather phenomenon itself is pretty straightforward: a thunderstorm on a winter’s day cold enough that snow falls instead of rain. Several weather forecasters and news reporters took to social media to explain.

The latest shows that some have seen #thundersnow overnight. Further #snow is likely today so stay tuned to the forecasts #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/FsJ6Ha7tS3 — Met Office (@metoffice) January 12, 2017

❄️ There's a chance of #thundersnow on Thursday. But what is the weather phenomenon? BBC Wales weather presenter Behnaz Akhgar explains all #wales #weather A video posted by BBC Wales News (@bbcwalesnews) on Jan 11, 2017 at 12:20am PST

For those expecting scenes from their personal visions of Armageddon, such a prosaic explanation of the facts would not dissuade them from preparing for disaster… with a bit of media hype pushing things along.

Even animals, famous for their presentiments of doom, got in on the act.

Some areas did indeed get the snow… if not the thunder.

Probably not cycling weather.!☃️☃️☃️☃️ #snow #cumbria #today #bbcweather #nenthead #uk #thundersnow #notcycling #winter A video posted by Jamie S (@oceanhorizon) on Jan 12, 2017 at 3:47am PST

But for the majority of us the predicted Apocalypse – at the time of writing, at least – looked set to consist of little more than a half-inch dusting combined with a couple of rolls of thunder.

For many it won’t even be that exciting. As so often with snow forecasts in the damp and temperate British Isles, many were left disappointed.

Most upset were the children (of all ages) who’d been hoping for a ‘snow day’.

About which these chaps on Twitter said it all:

The last word belongs to ‘Dave’, however, who managed to find the mystery in it all regardless.