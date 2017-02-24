Five beautiful homes with their own cinemas, perfect for movie buffs

With the Oscars taking place this weekend, we've rounded up some of Britain's finest properties that have cinemas on the premises.

The eyes of the world turn to Hollywood as the Oscars take place this weekend. And the fact that so many of us sit up and take notice speaks volumes.

This is the era of the high-quality box set, the 50-inch high-definition screen and surround sound. It’s the era of sumptuous costume dramas, and gripping detective thrillers that dominate watercooler conversations. Yet still cinema has the power to suck us in.

So what could be finer for the movie buff than having your very own cinema screen at home? We’ve rounded up some of the finest properties across Britain which boast their own big screen.

Lincoln Square, London – from £990,000

Flats in this building in the very heart of London start from just under £1m. And as you might expect given the well-heeled clientele city dwellers they’re hoping to attract, leisure facilities are at the heart of what they offer.There is a library, 25m swimming pool, snooker and games rooms – and, of course, the cinema.

Residents can hire it out for private screenings of their favourite films, of course, but also sporting events or even as a performance room to watch children’s music recitals and so on. There’s even a seat-side refreshment service available. More details available via the Lincoln Square website.

Tunbridge Wells, £2.25m

This lovely six-bedroom house in the popular Kent town is on the market with Knight Frank, and is a real playground of a property. There is a tennis court, tiki hut and a giant wood swing in the gardens, and facilities including a gym within the 5,400 sq ft house – and this lovely family cinema, decked out with a big screen and surround sound system.

Buckinghamshire, £3.95m

This Georgian-style home in Denham, set in three acres of land, has a feature that you’d normally expect to find in a medieval monastery or a 1930s speakeasy: a secret door. It leads down to the basement where there is a bar and dance floor as well as this cinema with plush leather airline-style seats. Strutt & Parker are the agents.

Chelsea, POA

Ashberg House is a brand new five-storey home in Chelsea’s Boltons conservation area that is a highly striking, modern design, full of glass and steel, created by Morpheus London. It has its own spa and gym, and if you over-do it with the latter there’s even a lift to all floors of the property. Luckily, this cinema room is on the same floor as the spa, so you can put your feet up after the exercise session is over. It’s on the market with Savills.

South Bank Tower, London – From £2.45m

This cinema in South Bank Tower in London is a cosy six-seater for more intimate screenings. There are 193 apartments in the building – a building which was formerly known as King’s Reach Tower, and for many years the home of Country Life magazine. Suffice to say the old place looks very different than it did when the previous occupiers moved on. Apartments available include everything from studios to penthouses.