Flooring it: 10 ideas for beautiful carpet, wood, stone or ceramic floors

Country Life's interiors editor Giles Kime makes his selection of fine flooring for all types of different room.

Whether you’re after a carpet, rug, wood or stone, we’ve got some terrific ideas for all types of room and house.

Good underfoot

Tone carpet in Alloy, £63 per m sq, is made of 80% wool and 20% nylon and is designed to stand up well in busy areas of the home. It’s from the Fusion range by Ulster Carpets (028 3833 4433; www.ulstercarpets.com)

Subtle statement

In a striking pattern in soft grey, the Kuba rug is made of hand-knotted Tibetan wool, £520 per m sq, The Rug Company (020–3141 3040; www.therugcompany.com)

Colour confident

Inspired by the colours of Japanese lanterns, non-symmetrical stripes combine to create a statement design that’s balanced in hue and tone. Kyoto Lantern flatweave 100% wool rug, 320cm by 250cm (126in by 981/2in), £2,220, Roger Oates (020–7351 2288; www.rogeroates.com)

Pattern punch

Herringbone patterns aren’t limited to wood parquet, as the layout of these Moleanos Blue Honed Limestone 45.7cm by 10cm (18in by 4in) tiles proves. They cost £65.90 per m sq, Mandarin Stone (01600 715444 or www.mandarinstone.com)

Classic grandeur

Lapicida can always be relied on for luxury, evident in this Illusion tile, made from marble and limestone to highlight the subtle beauty of the stones. Each tile measures 28.7cm by 27.1cm (11in by 101/2in) and costs £474 per m sq (020–3012 1000; www.lapicida.com)

Checkerboard

A smart take on marquetry for your floor, this Intarsia oak flooring with black-granite inlay comes in 60cm by 60cm (24in by 24in) pre-assembled pieces, £229 each, Devon&Devon (020 7221 5137; www.devon-devon.com)

Grey shade

The soft pile of this 100% wool Enchanted carpet, £105 per m, from Crucial Trading makes it a good choice for all rooms in the house, including bedrooms. Available in five modern neutrals—Castle Grey is shown here (01562 743747; www.crucial-trading.com)

In the loop

The herringbone design of this Natural Tweed Eriskay loop pile carpet gives it a modern lift. Made from 100% undyed wool, it costs £44.92 per m sq, Brockway (01562 828200; www.brockway.co.uk)

Old new

Axminster carpets have been made in Devon since 1755. Proof that the manufacturer is still producing up-to-date designs comes in the form of Hazy Days, a collection of pure-wool woven carpets in soft greys and subtle patterns, including Leapfrog Swansdown, £86 per m sq, shown here (01297 32244; www.axminster-carpets.co.uk)

Soft stone

We’ve seen marble-effect tiles and worktops and now it’s the turn of carpets. Barefoot Marble 100% wool carpet by Alternative Flooring features a subtle stripe pattern, shown here in Morwad colourway, it costs £73.45 per m sq (01264 335111; www.alternativeflooring.com)