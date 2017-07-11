Game Fair 2017 ticket offer: Entry and Tiptree cream tea

The 2017 Game Fair takes place at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire.



As the largest outdoor countryside-themed event in the world, The Game Fair is expected to attract around 120,000 visitors and 1,000 exhibitors at the beautiful Hatfield House in Hertfordshire across three days from Friday 28 to Sunday 30 July.

Celebrating the best of British field sports and country life, The Game Fair 2017 boasts something for the whole family, including gundog handling, clay shooting, archery, fishing, falconry and ferreting. Visitors will also enjoy a host of food, drink and shopping stalls as well as outdoor activities including off-road driving.

The Game Fair 2017 also offers some lovely places to take lunch, including The Gregg Wallace Shot to Pot restaurant which will be open daily, serving breakfast, brunch and lunch.

The Game Fair 2017 also offers some lovely places to take lunch, including The Gregg Wallace Shot to Pot restaurant which will be open daily, serving breakfast, brunch and lunch.

