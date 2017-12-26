From golden autumn sunlight to stunning Roman Baths: Country Life’s 10 best Instagram posts of 2017

Throughout this week we're taking a look back at the most popular posts of the year – today, it's the turn of our Instagram page, where a mixture of beautiful houses, a dormouse and a huntsman were all big hits.

The golden hour

Halnaker Hollow Way, near Chichester, West Sussex, looks magical in the autumn sunlight.

Winter wonderland

A snow-covered Wells Cathedral rises above the mist.

A huntsman and hound

The love between huntsman and hound is a special relationship.

This little fellow

The comical Little owl fills a niche in arable areas, nesting in any small hole and taking advantage of a varied diet.

Christmas tree goals

In the Great Hall at Burton Agnes, Yorkshire, festive traditions are maintained.

This sleepy head

The dormouse reduces its metabolism by some 90% during its winter snooze.

A treasure on the Trent

Thrumpton Hall, Nottinghamshire: The loggia, of about 1785, was incorporated into the body of the library by 1831.

Glorious windows

The drawing room oriel overlooks the gardens at The Master’s Lodge, Cambridge.

A magnificent Jacobean house

A view of Thrumpton Hall, Nottinghamshire from the north. This former backwater of the Trent was dammed in about 1860.

Roman Baths

The Roman Baths complex at Bath is a fine example of a beautiful conservation area.