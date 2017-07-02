Jane Austen’s six most-famous novels, summed up in 10 words each

Novels in a nutshell.

Sense and Sensibility (1811)

Girl falls for a cad, stands in rain, gets cold, almost dies. Her sister doesn’t say much.

Best quote: ‘Know your own happiness. You want for nothing but patience–or give it a more fascinating name, call it hope ’

Pride and Prejudice (1813)

Feisty girl dislikes sexy, proud man. There’s lots of tense dancing.

Best quote: ‘It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune must be in want of a wife’

Mansfield Park (1814)

Boring heroine pines after even more boring hero.

Best quote: ‘A large income is the best recipe for happiness I ever heard of ’

Emma (1815)

Matchmaking is tricky when your best friend is in love—with every man she meets.

Best quote: ‘If I loved you less, I might be able to talk about it more’

Northanger Abbey (1817)

Country girl thinks that men who live in big, scary abbeys must be murderers.

Best quote: ‘The person, be it gentleman or lady, who has not pleasure in a good novel, must be intolerably stupid ’

Persuasion (1817)

Woman turns down poor man’s proposal. Eight years later, he’s rich. Game on.

Best quote: ‘I hate to hear you talk about all women as if they were fine ladies instead of rational creatures. None of us want to be in calm waters all our lives ’