Prince George starts school, bargain of the year and horse v Maserati: Country Life’s top Facebook posts of 2017

Throughout this week we're taking a look back at the most popular stories of the year – today, it's the turn of our Facebook page, where a mixture of royal news, beautiful houses, quirky features and stunning photography were all big hits.
Prince George’s first day at school
We can all relate to this, whether thinking back on our own memories of school or – no wonder it resonated with you.
First day at school is daunting, no matter who you are! – – -These lovely pics of Prince George show him meeting Helen…
Country Life Magazine on Thursday, September 7, 2017 These two dormice
Both utterly adorable and completely irresistible.
This dark and mysterious wood
Spooky, ethereal, beautiful.
Just magical🍃👌🏼✨. We love this shot titled 'Guardians of the Forest' taken in Llanrhychwyn, Snowdonia, Wales, by Simon…
Country Life Magazine on Thursday, June 8, 2017 The Pride and Prejudice house
Elizabeth Bennet’s house from the classic 1995 adaptation of
Pride and Prejudice came up for sale earlier this year
An amazing chance to buy a house featured in one of the BBC's best-loved period dramas.
Country Life Magazine on Thursday, May 4, 2017 The Royal engagement
Everybody loves Prince Harry, and we were all delighted at the news of his engagement.
The smiles, the romance… and the ring!
Country Life Magazine on Monday, November 27, 2017 This breathtaking country house
Mawley Hall is the sort of place that you normally visit via the National Trust, rather than one which you see on the open market.
Quite simply one of the most extraordinary privately-owned stately homes in Britain.
Country Life Magazine on Thursday, October 19, 2017 Bargain of the year?
A castle going for a song, just up the road from Britain’s ultimate golfing hotspot.
Almost unbelievably, this is on the market with a price tag of just £200,000.
Country Life Magazine on Thursday, September 7, 2017 The Teddy Bears’ Chelsea Flower Show picnic
Topiary meets teddy.
The dust has settled from the Chelsea Flower Show, but these are the images which still linger on in our minds…19…
Country Life Magazine on Thursday, June 1, 2017 Man (+Maserati) v Horse
A twist on the old ‘man v horse’ race pitted one of Britain’s finest jockeys against his brother.
Horse v Car
Horse v Car: Who will be quicker point-to-point? The Skelton boys put it to the test with a bit of help from Maserati… and the result is this absolutely awesome video.
Country Life Magazine on Thursday, April 6, 2017 The day the sun turned red
An explanation of this most bizarre of phenomena proved a big hit.
How the storm made the sun turn red:
Country Life Magazine on Monday, October 16, 2017