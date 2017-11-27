Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce engagement; wedding set for Spring 2018

HRH Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle have officially announced their engagement.

Rumours had been swirling for several months about the pair getting married, and HRH The Prince of Wales confirmed the news in a release issued via the Clarence House official Twitter page.

‘His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle,’ the message read.

Prince Harry and Meghan, who got engaged earlier this month, have informed the Queen – they are believed to have had tea with her at Buckingham Palace a few weeks ago to discuss their plans.

No exact date has yet been set for the wedding, but Kensington Palace confirmed that it will take place in Spring 2018.

The 33-year-old Prince Harry met his future wife, the star of US TV show Suits, last summer. She has since moved to London, and is reportedly now living in Nottingham Cottage, the Prince’s house within the grounds of Kensington Palace.

The couple will sit down for a television interview later on Monday which will be broadcast in the evening. They will also pose for pictures at a photo shoot at Kensington Palace on Monday.

Meghan Markle’s parents issued a statement via Clarence House wishing the couple a ‘lifetime of happiness’.

‘We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry,’ the message read.

‘Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a a source of great joy for us as parents.’