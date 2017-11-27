Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: The happy couple pose for first official photographs

Prince Harry and his actress fiancée Meghan Markle posed for a series of photographs in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on Monday, following the announcement of their engagement.

The happy couple will get married next Spring – read more about their plans and the reaction to the news.

Prince Harry and Meghan were bombarded with questions from the media as they posed for pictures, and while most went unanswered Harry did smile and admit that he knew Meghan was ‘the one’ straight away after meeting her.

The couple will take part in a television interview which will be broadcast on Monday evening.