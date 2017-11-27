Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: The happy couple pose for first official photographs

Prince Harry and his actress fiancée Meghan Markle posed for a series of photographs in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on Monday, following the announcement of their engagement.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
The happy couple will get married next Spring – read more about their plans and the reaction to the news.

Prince Harry and Meghan were bombarded with questions from the media as they posed for pictures, and while most went unanswered Harry did smile and admit that he knew Meghan was ‘the one’ straight away after meeting her.

The couple will take part in a television interview which will be broadcast on Monday evening.

Britain’s Prince Harry and his fiancée US actress Meghan Markle react as they pose for a photograph in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace in west London on November 27, 2017, following the announcement of their engagement.(AFP/Getty Images)

Britain’s Prince Harry stands with his fiancée US actress Meghan Markle as she shows off her engagement ring whilst they pose for a photograph in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace in west London on November 27, 2017, following the announcement of their engagement.(AFP/Getty Images)

