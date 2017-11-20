The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh’s 70th anniversary portraits

To mark their 70th wedding anniversary, HM The Queen and HRH The Duke of Edinburgh have posed for a series of portraits.
The royal couple were married on 20th November 1947, with Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten taking the title of Duke of Edinburgh a few days before his wedding to the then-Princess Elizabeth.
On Sunday we celebrated the royal couple’s 70th anniversary with a series of pictures from their life together – these latest images complete the set.
14 rare pictures to celebrate The Queen and Prince Philip reaching their 70th anniversary
Her Majesty The Queen and HRH Prince Philip celebrate their 70th anniversary on 20th November. We've collected 14 wonderful photographs…
A celebration of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, as he retires from public duties
His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh is to stand down from his royal duties.