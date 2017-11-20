The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh’s 70th anniversary portraits

Toby Keel

To mark their 70th wedding anniversary, HM The Queen and HRH The Duke of Edinburgh have posed for a series of portraits.

The royal couple were married on 20th November 1947, with Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten taking the title of Duke of Edinburgh a few days before his wedding to the then-Princess Elizabeth.

On Sunday we celebrated the royal couple’s 70th anniversary with a series of pictures from their life together – these latest images complete the set.