Remembering Diana, Princess of Wales

July 1963: A family picture of Lady Diana Spencer in her pram at Park House, Sandringham, Norfolk. (©PA)
1967: Lady Diana Spencer with her brother, Charles, Viscount Althorp. (©PA)
Family album picture of Lady Diana Spencer with Souffle, a Shetland pony, at her mother’s home in Scotland during the summer of 1974. (©PA)
Family album picture of Lady Diana Spencer at Itchenor, West Sussex during the summer of 1970. (©PA)
November 15, 1980: A 19 year old Lady Diana Spencer, as she was then known, arrives back at her flat (© Keystone Pictures USA USA/ZUMAPRESS.com)
August 1981: The Prince and Princess of Wales in Balmoral. (©PA)
Lady Diana Spencer’s look of astonishment as she stalls her car – a new Mini Metro – outside her Earl’s Court flat when leaving for her job as a nursery teacher in Pimlico. (©PA)
July 1981: The Prince and Princess of Wales pictured in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace after their wedding (©Country Life)
July 7, 1981: The Prince and Princess of Wales on their wedding day. (©PA)
Photograph released by Kensington Palace from the personal photo album of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, shows the princess holding Prince William whilst pregnant with Prince Harry
1984: The Princes of Wales at the Gala performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Richard Stilgoe’s musical ‘Starlight Express’
March 1983: An appearance in Country Life with the (very) young Prince William (©Country Life)
September 1989: Diana, Princess of Wales following her sons Prince Harry (right), then five years old, and Prince William, then seven, on Harry’s first day at the Wetherby School in Notting Hill, West London. (©PA)
July 1993: Children wait in line as Diana, Princes of Wales lends a hand to serve the food at the Child Feeding Scheme at Nemazuva Primary School in Zimbabwe. (©PA)
The Prince and Princess of Wales pictured in Country Life in October 1985 (©Country Life)
January 1997: Diana, Princess of Wales, touring a minefield in body armour during her visit to Angola. (©PA)
Country Life’s tribute following the tragic accident in August 1997 (©Country Life)
1992: The Princess of Wales shaking hands with William Drake, a patient at London Lighthouse Aids Centre. (©PA)
Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1996 (©PA)
Country Life pays tribute to Diana following her funeral in September 1997 (©Country Life)
Rosie Paterson selects a Frontispiece from each decade. Photographs from the Country Life Picture Library.
