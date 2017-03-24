10 French bulldogs you need to follow on Instagram

WARNING: cute overload.

The latest Kennel Club (KC) figures show that the French bulldog is set to overtake the labrador as Britain’s most popular dog.

Rarely seen in this country as little as a decade ago, but now hugely popular thanks to adoration from a growing number of celebrities, Frenchie registrations have increased by 47% from 14,607 in 2015 to 21,470 in 2016—up from 670 in 2007.

The KC predicts another 7,000 this year, which means that, by 2018, the trusty labrador could be knocked off the top spot—which it took from the Yorkshire terrier in 1990—for the first time in 27 years.

Here are 10 fabulous Frenchies you need to follow in Instagram:

Manny, a Frenchie from Chicago, has one million followers on his Instagram account. With a clothing line and merchandise range under his belt, the influential dog has raised more than $150,000 for charities.

One-year-old Leo belongs to jeweller Cecilia Stamp. The pair graced our Frontispiece on March 1,and featured in this article about Britain’s new top dog.

Daddy says I'm in the Telegraph today with auntie Holly! @hollywilloughby 🐶🐶 #frenchbulldog #picoftheday #cutedogs #bennythefrenchie A post shared by @benny_the_frenchie on Feb 13, 2017 at 4:47am PST

Benny belongs to a celebrity agent, and is fast becoming a star in his own right.

Simply wishing you all a wonderful week ahead🐾 A post shared by 🐷🐷Two French Bulldogs (@lola_pepe_frenchies) on Jan 22, 2017 at 11:14pm PST

Lola (the black bitch) and Pepe (the friendly fawn) hail from Estonia. They do everything together.

This chunky chappie lives in Sydney, and is partial to a spot of dressing up.

When you realize just how beautiful you are and you werk it for the camera…#frenchiebae 😎🐾😘 A post shared by ⚡️⚡️Zeus the Frenchie ⚡️⚡️ (@zeusthesuperherofrenchie) on Jan 23, 2017 at 1:18pm PST

Zeus survived five days alone in the Nevada desert. He’s a hero among canines.

Hey Mr. DJ… wait! I am the DJ! Write a comment with your song requests and I will play some of them later tonight on InstaStory. 🤘💿🔊🔊🔊 #DJOscar A post shared by Oscar (@oscarfrenchienyc) on Mar 17, 2017 at 4:34pm PDT

This model, DJ and fashionista was born in Miami and brought to NYC, where he now resides. In January 2017, one of Oscar’s videos went viral.

❤️⚡️ #ripdavidbowie ⚡️❤️ A post shared by danger (@dailydanger) on Jan 11, 2016 at 9:53am PST

This fabulous fellow is taking the streets of LA by storm.

"Spring Broken" // Tag your friends below! A post shared by Milly. (@little_millicent) on Mar 16, 2014 at 10:47am PDT

Lil’ Mil hails from Austin, Texas. You won’t be able to resist this bat-eared beauty.

🐶 / #monsieurizo il grandit tellement vite ♡ A post shared by monsieur izo (@monsieur_izo) on Dec 22, 2015 at 2:04pm PST

Seriously stylish, this baby blue boy trots the streets of Paris with his photographer owner.