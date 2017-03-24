10 French bulldogs you need to follow on Instagram

WARNING: cute overload.
The latest Kennel Club (KC) figures show that the French bulldog is set to overtake the labrador as Britain’s most popular dog.
Rarely seen in this country as little as a decade ago, but now hugely popular thanks to adoration from a growing number of celebrities, Frenchie registrations have increased by 47% from 14,607 in 2015 to 21,470 in 2016—up from 670 in 2007.
The KC predicts another 7,000 this year, which means that, by 2018, the trusty labrador could be knocked off the top spot—which it took from the Yorkshire terrier in 1990—for the first time in 27 years.
[READ MORE: Sacre Bleu! French bulldogs taking over from labradors as Britain’s favourite dog?]
Here are 10 fabulous Frenchies you need to follow in Instagram:
1. Manny the Frenchie
Manny, a Frenchie from Chicago, has one million followers on his Instagram account. With a clothing line and merchandise range under his belt, the influential dog has raised more than $150,000 for charities.
2. Leo Redbone
One-year-old Leo belongs to jeweller Cecilia Stamp. The pair graced our Frontispiece on March 1,and featured in this article about Britain’s new top dog.
3. Benny the Frenchie
Benny belongs to a celebrity agent, and is fast becoming a star in his own right.
4. Lola & Pepe
Lola (the black bitch) and Pepe (the friendly fawn) hail from Estonia. They do everything together.
5. Lord Dudley
This chunky chappie lives in Sydney, and is partial to a spot of dressing up.
6. Zeus the Superhero
Zeus survived five days alone in the Nevada desert. He’s a hero among canines.
7. Oscar
This model, DJ and fashionista was born in Miami and brought to NYC, where he now resides. In January 2017, one of Oscar’s videos went viral.
8. Danger
This fabulous fellow is taking the streets of LA by storm.
9. Little Millicent
Lil’ Mil hails from Austin, Texas. You won’t be able to resist this bat-eared beauty.
10. Monsieur Izo
Seriously stylish, this baby blue boy trots the streets of Paris with his photographer owner.