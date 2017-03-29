Celebrate the best of British countryside at Ascot’s Spring Family Raceday

A day for all the family.

Ascot Racecourse marks the conclusion of its 2016/17 jump season alongside a celebration of the British countryside at its Spring Family Raceday on Sunday 2nd April.

Together with a seven-race jumps card, racegoers can look forward to a host of countryside activities including a working dog demonstration, a bygone country skills demo, willow bank making, a visit from Peter Rabbit and The Gruffalo, an animal petting farm and falconry and duck displays. Children, who gain free entry, will be able to try their hand at pony riding. Whilst adults and children alike each year look forward to the annual Lamb National. Featuring six Herdwick sheep, infamous ‘Red Ram’, ‘Mint Sauce’ and friends will take to the Queen Anne Lawns for a race over mini fences in between racing.

A special Fine Dining package will be available to celebrate Mother’s Day. Racegoers can enjoy a two-course luncheon (Sunday carvery) and a table for the day in Ascot’s award-winning trackside restaurant On5, for £99 per person + VAT. Children under 12 eat for free.

Racing and Corporate Communications Manager, Ascot Racecourse, Ashley Morton-Hunte said, ‘The Spring Family Raceday has become a firm family favourite in recent years. It is a wonderful day out. With free entry for children and no charge for the activities on site it is excellent value for families and has something for all ages with so much going on celebrating the British countryside both on and off the track.”

Tickets start from £30 for the King Edward VII Enclosure and £24 for the Queen Anne Enclosure if booked in advance. Fine Dining starts from £99 per person + VAT for a Sunday Carvery in our award-winning restaurant, On5. Free entry for children under 18 with a full paying adult.

For further information and to book visit www.ascot.co.uk/Spring-Raceday or call 0844 346 3000.