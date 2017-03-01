Country Life to take centre stage at The Game Fair 2017

The 2017 Game Fair takes place at Hatfield House in July, and Country Life will be there.

As the largest outdoor countryside-themed event in the world, The Game Fair is expected to attract around 120,000 visitors and 1,000 exhibitors at the beautiful Hatfield House in Hertfordshire across three days from Friday 28 to Sunday 30 July.

Time Inc. UK, the publisher of Country Life, has formed a partnership with The Game Fair that is set to benefit our readers with exclusive packages and special ticket offers.

In addition, Country Life will be the media partner for The Village Green, an area featuring cricket matches, large TV screens, Tiptree gin bar and cream teas, deckchairs and picnics.

Several of our sister publications will also be involved. Historic fieldsports monthly The Field is set to be the media partner for the new-look Cookery Theatre. Much-loved weekly Horse & Hound is now the media partner for the Equestrian Ring and Show Jumping Series. Shooting Times will focus on The Game Fair’s unrivalled shopping opportunities by showcasing new products in a special supplement.

Managing director of Time Inc. UK’s Fieldsports Group, Hazel Eccles, commented: “It is my pleasure to announce that we are partnering with The Game Fair. Our iconic brands play such a crucial part in the lives of the fieldsports and country community, this partnership offers a great platform and we are very much looking forward to the event in July.”

The Game Fair’s managing director James Gower added: “Historically, Time Inc. UK’s titles have always had a strong relationship with the event so we are delighted to announce this new partnership for 2017. Their readers are at the beating heart of the fieldsports fraternity so it makes complete sense for the brands to align.”

For more information, visit www.thegamefair.org