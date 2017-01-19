Weatherbys have released a mobile app which is trying to help the bloodstock business take the next step in the internet era.

Broodmares looking for suitable matches have a new option: Weatherbys are attempting to ride to the rescue with their new ‘Global Stallions’ app, an initiative they’re hoping will be a game-changer in terms of pedigree research.

It seems a very savvy move indeed. Internet dating apps such as Tinder have revolutionised human relationships, so why shouldn’t horses benefit from the latest technology?

On the face of it an organisation coming up towards its 250th year of existence isn’t the obvious choice to have brought this to the world, but the venerable company have teamed up with a North American racing and breeding experts Bloodhorse to get their initiative off the ground.

Over 700 stallions are featured on the state of the art new app which is designed to be the ‘go to’ source of up to date information for bloodstock professionals and enthusiasts across the globe.

International stallions such as Dubawi, Tapit and War Front – whose covering fees reach up to £250,000 – are featured on the app, reflecting the global nature of modern thoroughbred racing and breeding.

The app also includes an exhaustive amount of information on each stallion, from stud analysis, race records and statistical summaries, to auction prices, up to date results and entries.

‘Weatherbys has always been an innovative, agile company,’ says Andrew Carter, Weatherbys Commercial Director.

‘This is an international business and it is critical for and breeders to be able to access information that helps them make decisions on the go.’

Fair play to Weatherbys for that – and indeed when you think about it, a company which has been around since 1770 has already demonstrated that it knows how to move with the times. And Carter sounds as aware of that fact as anyone.

‘This app demonstrates how we’ve continued to invest in the partnerships and technology that will benefit the industry for many years to come.’

For more information about the Global Stallions app, visit globalstallionsapp.com