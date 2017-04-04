The ultimate way to watch the America’s Cup? Charter a yacht to watch the race in style

If you're looking to watch the America's Cup in style this summer, these luxurious charter yachts – including the world famous Maltese Falcon – offer the perfect seat to view the action.

The 35th America’s Cup kicks off in Bermuda on 26 May – and if you’re serious about watching the action, there’s nothing quite like chartering your own boat from which to enjoy the show.

Some of the yachts available to charter during the race in Bermuda the sort of facilities you’d expect of a fine hotel, from Michelin-starred chefs in the galley to masseuses giving treatments to the guests below decks.

The facilities mean that even non-sailors in the party will have a They are ideal for those who may have non sailors in their party, as well as providing the perfect platform to host parties and champagne receptions after watching all the action from

Katy Stickland of ybw.com takes a look at some of the best options if you and a group of friends or family are looking for an unforgettable experience.

Maltese Falcon

The 290ft craft will likely be one of the largest and most impressive yachts attending the America’s Cup as a spectator vessel, and comes with a professional crew of 17 to cater to your every whim.

Michelin Guide 2016-17 listed chef Richard Cullen is in charge of creating exquisite dishes in the kitchen, while the stewards and stewardesses on board are trained to mix signature cocktails.

Her vast deck spaces are ideal for entertaining, and up to 50 guests can be hosted for watching the live racing, for relaxing days at anchor in the pristine waters of Bermuda or for sipping champagne cocktails while watching the sun set.

Afterwards, unwind with a luxurious spa experience. The onboard qualified beauty and massage therapist can provide a range of treatments such as aromatherapy, Swedish and deep tissue massage.

Berth number: 5, America’s Cup Marina, Royal Navy Dockyard

Charter rate: EUR 440,000 per week. Special dispensation for 50 guests while spectating the race at anchor

Athena

Timeless styling, beautiful furnishings and sumptuous seating feature throughout to create an elegant and comfortable atmosphere for an intimate, opulent getaway.

Athena has impressive leisure and entertainment facilities, making her the ideal charter yacht for socialising and entertaining with family and friends.

If you just want to relax, there are plenty of places for sunbathing in style, with uniformed staff bringing you mouth watering cocktails and tasty treats prepared by the onboard chef.

Guests: 1o

Berth number: 4, America’s Cup Marina, Royal Navy Dockyard

Charter rate: USD 350,000 per week + all expenses & berth fee of USD 26,845 per week.

Mondango 3

Delivered in 2014 by Alloy Yachts, the 185ft Mondango 3 is a striking performance ketch designed by Dubois with a sophisticated interior by Reymond Langton.

She is perfect for dinner parties alfresco, with a large aft cockpit which can be sheltered by electric glass panels offering privacy as you entertain.

There is also a further intimate dining area under the flybridge, where staff will serve delicious, beautifully prepared meals.

For thrill seekers, Mondango 3 comes with a range of superyacht toys such as a floating pool, paddleboards, Hobbie kayaks and towable toys – with trained crew on hand to help you make the most of them.

Hardcore America’s Cup racing fans will find the vast fore and aft deck spaces plus her sizeable flybridge provide plenty of options for enjoying the racing action.

Mondango 3’s voluminous interior is light and airy, yet full of character with unique textures, contrasts and detailing throughout, resulting in a stunningly original contemporary environment.

Accommodation for up to 11 guests in five beautifully appointed cabins is arranged in a full beam master suite amidships, plus a VIP suite, a queen and two twins – all with pale marble ensuites.

Guests: 11

Berth number: 6, America’s Cup Marina, Front Street, Hamilton

Charter rate: EUR 224,000 per week. Special dispensation for 25 guests whilst spectating the race at anchor

Marie

This ravishing 180ft ketch was custom-built in the Netherlands to an André Hoek design by Vitters in 2010 and masterfully combines thoroughbred sailing credentials with the highest level of superyacht elegance.

Offering stunning traditional looks, harnessed with modern technology, Marie is served by a dedicated crew of nine who are as passionate about five-star service as they are about sailing.

Professional chef Jemma Harrison has an extensive food repertoire so expect first class dishes alfresco and delicious intimate breakfasts in the private aft owner’s cockpit.

In addition to sailing the big boat, Marie offers the chance to dive into blue, crystal clear water and come face to face with colour fish, with snorkelling and rendezvous diving expeditions, as well as exploring on sea scooters.

If you’ve got a head for heights, there is a crow’s nest lift that operates hydraulically and can take two guests 123 feet up the main mast for a bird’s-eye view.

Marie’s deck and outside areas is perfect for hosting cocktail parties under the starts, with the main cockpit is a generous area offering casual seating arrangements.

Artwork and antique armament abound adding colourful eclectic touches to the clean contemporary design of the interior.

If yoga is your thing, classes are held on the deck most mornings as the sun rises and after you can relax in the steam room.

Guests: 8/10

Berth number: 4, Princess Marina, Hamilton

Charter rate: USD 250,000 per week or USD 1,000,000 for the whole period. Special dispensation for 25 guests whilst spectating the race at anchor

H

Expect five-star treatment onboard H, a 140ft yacht that is effectively a floating boutique-hotel. This super-stylish Benetti motor yacht boasts a chic contemporary interior along with extremely well executed deck spaces.

Enjoy sundowners and a panoramic view at the long modern deck bar, lined with stylish Glyn Peter Machin chairs.

Sip champagne cocktails on the sumptuous settees and sample haute cuisine around the large table for alfresco dining.

H‘s main saloon is lined with large picture windows: for those who love the movies, sink into two large, reclining cinema seats set before a huge screen.

An elegant foyer leads into the expansive, full beam master suite with his and hers walk-in wardrobes and a quiet relaxation area with an ergonomic day bed reclined before its own TV screen. His and hers bathrooms are fitted with heated flooring and connected by a shared shower with a heated seat.

Berth number: 11, America’s Cup Marina, Royal Navy Dockyard

Charter rate: USD 175,000 per week

Genevieve

Built in 1996 by Alloy Yachts and refitted in 2015, this beautiful Dubois-designed 121ft sloop marries impressive sailing performance with gracious living, enhanced by her sumptuous Glade Johnson-designed interior.

Wide open deck spaces and a spacious cockpit are ideal to relax under Genevieve‘s huge sails.

In addition to her main saloon furnished with a colour palette filled with shades of earthy tones, Genevieve offers a light and airy deck saloon with wraparound pilothouse windows where you can drink signature cocktails while taking in the panoramic views.

At anchor, there is an array of toys to keep water babies entertained, including inflatable kayaks and snorkelling equipment to explore the pristine reefs, plus water-skis and wakeboards.

Two tenders – a Ribtec with 100 HP outboard engine, and a four-metre Achilles with 25 HP outboard engine – are perfect for taking you to alfresco lunches and dinners ashore, where you can sample the famous Bermudan fare.

The onboard chef will cook it to perfection, and you can eat surrounded by timeless styling, beautiful furnishings and sumptuous seating features throughout.

Genevieve is a fantastic charter for those who are true salty sailors (with an edge of luxury) at heart.

Guests: 8/9

Berth number: 16, America’s Cup Marina, Front Street, Hamilton

Charter rate: USD 91,000 per week

What’s included with an America’s Cup charter

All these yachts are available for both private charters and corporate hospitality in Bermuda, promising the most luxurious seats to watch all the America’s Cup racing action in May and June. Contact Burgess Yachts for more information.

VIP packages are available on all the superyachts and they include:

VIP flag allowing access to a “field of play” front row view of the race course immediately adjacent to the electronically defined race course boundary;

Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers Opening Ceremony;

Access to exclusive America’s Cup parties/events for two people and the opportunity to purchase more tickets if available;

VIP access to Club AC for two people on every race day;

Access to pit lane base tours for two people;

Access to Post Race Press Conferences for two people;

Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs and 35th America’s Cup prize giving events for two people;

America’s Cup Superyacht Regatta entry.

– – –

This article originally appeared on ybw.com