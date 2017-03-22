Exclusive Mother’s Day offer: Tickets to the Hatch House Ballet plus an overnight stay

Country Life has teamed up with the Hatch House Ballet to bring you this lovely offer.

Country Life have teamed up with The Covent Garden Dance Company to give our readers an exclusive Mother’s Day offer: two tickets to the fabulous and world famous summer ballet in Hatch House’s world famous walled garden (covered for the event) in Wiltshire on Sunday July 23rd with local B&B accommodation included that night, all in the heart of the beautiful Wiltshire countryside.

The offer is £145 per person, normally £225, which includes champagne reception, three course dinner with wines and double or twin room. Based on two people booking and sharing a room.

This Mother’s Day offer is valid until Wednesday 29th March 2017. To book, send an email to mail@coventgardendance.com and quote ‘Mum’s Going to the Ballet’.

Accommodation includes The Courtyard at Park Farm and The Royal Oak at Swallowcliffe and many more beautiful locations near to the venue. Get more details at www.coventgardendance.co.uk.