5 ultimate clotted cream recipes

Cooking with clotted cream turns any summer meal into a special occasion.

Nothing says summer like warm scones heaped with clotted cream and jam, or strawberries eaten with clotted cream in front of the tennis. But why limit yourself to just one tub? Buy a couple and whip up one or two of these indulgent summer recipes.

Creamy mashed potato

To serve four people, peel and chop 1kg of floury potatoes. Transfer to a large pan, cover with water and bring to the boil. Cook until tender, then drain well. Return to the pan and leave to steam dry for a minute over a low heat. Add a heaped tablespoon of clotted cream, then a generous knob of butter, some salt and pepper. Turn off the heat, and mash until smooth and creamy. This is lovely with warm quiche and steamed asparagus.

Image courtesy of Rodda’s (www.roddas.co.uk)

Clotted cream ice cream

Whisk two large eggs, then gradually start to add 125g of caster sugar, whisking all the while. After a couple of minutes, add 500g of clotted cream, and pour in 250ml of full-fat milk, then whisk well to combine. If you have an ice-cream maker, transfer the mixture to it and follow the manufacturer’s instructions. If not, spoon into a 2L container and freeze for three hours. Take it out of the freezer, whisk until smooth, then return to the freezer for another three hours. Repeat this process several more times, then freeze for a final two hours. This goes brilliantly with a warm rhubarb cumble or tart.

Clotted cream truffles

Melt 200g of best-quality dark chocolate in a bain marie. You can add a dash of liqueur (Cointreau works well) if you like, at this stage. Remove from the heat and stir in 230g of clotted cream. Chill in the fridge for 2-3 hours. Sprinkle 50g cocoa powder onto a clean plate or tray. Remove the truffle mixture from the fridge, and scoop out evenly sized amounts. Shape them between your palms, then drop into the cocoa powder and roll to cover. Keep in the fridge until you’re ready to eat them.

Easy salmon en croute

Preheat the oven to 220°C/gas mark 7. Cut a pack of ready-to-roll puff pastry in half, then roll each piece out on a floured work surface until they measure roughly 20cm by 30cm. Transfer one to a non-stick baking sheet and prick a couple of times with a fork. Lay a salmon fillet weighing approximately 700g on top, then sprinkle over the juice of a lemon and season. Evenly spoon 100g of clotted cream on top, then finish with some lemon zest. Brush around the edges of the pastry with a beaten egg, then place the second piece on top and press down to seal. Crimp the edges with a fork. Brush the top with more beaten egg, and bake for 25 minutes.

Proper Cornish fudge

Heat 270g caster sugar, 100g golden syrup and 225g of clotted cream essence in a large pan, stirring gently until all the sugar has dissolved. Increase the heat and bring to the boil, continuing to stir so the bottom of the pan doesn’t burn. Boil for 10 to 15 minutes, stirring constantly, until a sugar thermometer dipped in registers 118°C. Remove from the head, add a couple of drops of vanilla extract, then beat with a wooden spoon for about 10 minutes until the mixture starts to thicken and crystalise. Pour into a tin, and cut into squares while still slightly warm.