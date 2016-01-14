10 places to hunt out the best haggis

With Burns Night just around the corner, it’s time to source the ultimate ‘chieftain o’ the pudding-race’. Nothing beats a classic haggis, and the very best is made the traditional way by local independent butchers with years of experience under their belts.

A freshly prepared haggis should have a soft, moist and crumbly texture – similar to stuffing – and the oats and meat should be enhanced with salt and spices to give it a peppery kick.

So if you fancy trying something other than Macsween’s this year, take your pick from some of our local favourites:

The Blackface Meat Company, Irongray, Dumfries (01387 730 326; www.blackface.co.uk/blackface_haggis.asp)

Findlays of Portobello, Edinburgh (0131–669 4559; www.findlaysthebutchers.co.uk)

Lindsay Grieve, Hawick, Roxburghshire (01450 372109; www.lindsaygrievehaggis.com)

Brian Devlin Butchers, Dollar, Clackmannanshire (01259 742139)

Ballards, Castle Douglas, Dumfries & Galloway (01556 502501; www.ballardsbutchers.co.uk)

Grierson Bros., Castle Douglas, Dumfries & Galloway (01556 502637; www.griersonbros.co.uk)

S. Henderson, Castle Douglas, Dumfries & Galloway (01556 502654)

The Ginger Pig, London (01751 460091; www.thegingerpig.co.uk)

D.W. Wall & Son, Craven Arms, Shropshire (01588 672 308; www.wallsbutchers.co.uk)

Charles MacLeod, Stornoway, Isle of Lewis (01851 702445; http://charlesmacleod.co.uk)

Once you’ve sourced your haggis (and don’t forget the neeps and tatties too) read our guide to Burns suppers for a foolproof running order of how to host the ultimate Burns night.

 