10 places to hunt out the best haggis

Our favourite places to pick up the Scottish speciality.

With Burns Night just around the corner, it’s time to source the ultimate ‘chieftain o’ the pudding-race’. Nothing beats a classic haggis, and the very best is made the traditional way by local independent butchers with years of experience under their belts.

A freshly prepared haggis should have a soft, moist and crumbly texture – similar to stuffing – and the oats and meat should be enhanced with salt and spices to give it a peppery kick.

So if you fancy trying something other than Macsween’s this year, take your pick from some of our local favourites:

The Blackface Meat Company, Irongray, Dumfries (01387 730 326; www.blackface.co.uk/blackface_haggis.asp)

Findlays of Portobello, Edinburgh (0131–669 4559; www.findlaysthebutchers.co.uk)

Lindsay Grieve, Hawick, Roxburghshire (01450 372109; www.lindsaygrievehaggis.com)

Brian Devlin Butchers, Dollar, Clackmannanshire (01259 742139)

Ballards, Castle Douglas, Dumfries & Galloway (01556 502501; www.ballardsbutchers.co.uk)

Grierson Bros., Castle Douglas, Dumfries & Galloway (01556 502637; www.griersonbros.co.uk)

S. Henderson, Castle Douglas, Dumfries & Galloway (01556 502654)

The Ginger Pig, London (01751 460091; www.thegingerpig.co.uk)

D.W. Wall & Son, Craven Arms, Shropshire (01588 672 308; www.wallsbutchers.co.uk)

Charles MacLeod, Stornoway, Isle of Lewis (01851 702445; http://charlesmacleod.co.uk)

Once you’ve sourced your haggis (and don’t forget the neeps and tatties too) read our guide to Burns suppers for a foolproof running order of how to host the ultimate Burns night.