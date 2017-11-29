Whether you're after a wonderful whisky, luxurious liqueur or jazzy gin, we've got something for you.

A classic Christmas liqueur made with a selection of Foxdenton’s various fruit gins, blended with spices and ginger.

Foxdenton Christmas Liqueur, £20 – click here to buy.

We’d never been too convinced about flavoured gins – this one changed our minds. Absolutely fabulous, a beautifully balanced drink that makes a sublime G&T.

Whitley Neill Rhubarb & Ginger gin, £21 – click here to buy.

The brainchild of Heston Blumenthal and sold via his range at Waitrose, this gin has citrus flavours and unusual botanicals to save you the bother of adding garnish – hence the ‘lazy gin’, since all you need do is pop in some tonic water you’re off.

Citrus Sherbet Lazy Gin, £24.99 – click here to buy.

A delicious coffee liqueur (particularly good mixed with milk!) plus it’ll be one of the most beautiful bottles in the cabinet.

Conker Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, £29.95 – click here to buy.

A beautiful limited-edition bottle with Art Deco flair, available only via Selfridges. If you’re happy with the standard bottle, it’s currently on offer under £20 via Amazon’s surprisingly-decent spirits section.

Cointreau Golden Age of Cocktails limited edition, £29.95 – click here to buy.

Scottish rum? Absolutely, and this drink takes its name from a Glaswegian sugar house and distillery established in the 17th century. Distilled in Scotland using copper pot stills and infused with spices, citrus and vanilla.

Wester Spiced Rum, £35 – click here to buy.

Beerhawk’s selection includes 15 bottles from across the nation.

British beer hamper, £35 – click here to buy.

Winston Churchill’s favourite grande marque, made from equal parts pinot noir, chardonnay and pinot meunier, is a model of style and finesse.

Magnum of Champagne Pol Roger Brut Reserve, Non-Vintage, £79.99 – click here to buy.

This Martini Mixology Set contains all of the equipment necessary to stir down a showstopping ‘tini.

Martini Mixology Set from Sipsmith London, £95 – click here to buy.

Royal Salute’s 21-year-old whisky – arguably the world’s best blended Scotch – in a gift box featuring an intricate laser cut lid design and stunning interior, together with an extra miniature of the good stuff.

Royal Salute festive gift pack, £150 – click here to buy.

This 50s-style comes filled with Ketel One Vodka, Fentiman’s Ginger Beer, Angostura Bitters, jigger, copper mule cups, barspoon, lime squeezer and a recipe card. Huge fun.

Tipplesworth Ginger Mule Cocktail Case, £185 – click here to buy.

An exclusive gift set featuring a bottle of our limited edition Lamberhurst Fine & Rare English Grape Brandy (70cl) together with a pair of handmade 24% lead Crystal Brandy Glasses by Dartington.

Lamberhurst Fine & Rare English Grape Brandy Set with Dartington Crystal glasses from Chapel Down, £185 – click here to buy.