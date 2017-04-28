Country Life Top 10: the best catering companies for killer canapés

Feast your eyes on these foodie delights.
Getting the food right at your wedding is hugely important, no matter what style you’re aiming for. And if you want to make a big impression from the start, these caterers will fit the bill.
Absolute Taste
Signature canapé: fresh tuna-and-avocado rice-paper rolls with carrot, basil and mint and a sweet-and-spicy dipping sauce
(www.absolutetaste.com; 020–8870 5151)
The Cellar Society
Signature canapé: duck and gingerbread
(www.cellarsociety.com; 020–8453 7141)
Top Hat Catering
Signature canapé: chicken-liver parfait with rhubarb, apple compote and chicken skin
(www.tophatcatering.co.uk; 020–7924 3180)
Stocks Events
Signature canapé: smoked-salmon canapé with crème fraîche and caviar on pumpernickel bread
(www.stocksevents.com; 01259 230505)
By Christopher
Signature canapé: smoked-salmon and beetroot blini with beetroot horseradish, dill and zest
(www.bychristopher.com; 01494 883445)
Allison Price
Signature canapé: cured sea trout with lemongrass-and-cucumber essence, seaweed salad and wasabi mayonnaise
(www.alisonprice.co.uk; 020–7840 7640)
Bubble
Signature canapé: micro fillet of sea bass and aerated potato with tartare on edible newspaper
(www.bubblefood.com; 020–7703 2653)
Kalm Kitchen
Signature canapé: pork belly on creamy apple dauphinoise and crackling
(www.kalmkitchen.co.uk; 01483 813360)
Tart London
Signature canapé: homemade bruschettas and Taleggio, polenta and rosemary balls
Sugar & Spice
Signature canapé: chorizo cup with avocado, pink grapefruit, watercress and Parmesan
(www.sugarandspicefood.com; 020–7978 4008)