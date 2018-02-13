A delicious winter salad with purple sprouting broccoli

Salads need not be boring. Try our kitchen garden cook's recipe for a delicious winter salad packed full of seasonal goodies.

Purple sprouting broccoli is one those vegetables we only see when it’s actually in season, which is what makes it so enjoyable when it’s here.

Winter salad with purple sprouting broccoli, beetroot carpaccio, pickled blackberries and Jerusalem-artichoke crisps

Ingredients

3 red beetroots

3 candy beetroots

1 red onion, peeled and cut into eighths

2 sprigs rosemary

150g blackberries

150ml apple-cider vinegar

45g caster sugar

150g Jerusalem artichokes (reserve 2 for crisps)

100ml milk

300g purple sprouting broccoli

50g rocket leaves

More ways with purple sprouting broccoli

Purple sprouting broccoli with harissa

I always have a jar of homemade harissa in the fridge and it’s delicious stirred into vegetables. To make it, arrange the following ingredients on a baking sheet: 1 red pepper (halved), 1 small red onion (chopped), 3 cloves of garlic (peeled), 4 red chillies (halved), half a teaspoon of ground coriander, half a teaspoon of ground cumin, half a teaspoon of caraway seeds and 25ml of olive oil. Roast for about 45 minutes, then transfer to a blender and add 40g of tomato paste, the juice of half a lemon and a good pinch of salt. Process to a paste and store in the fridge. Fry your purple sprouting broccoli in a little olive oil and add a dollop of the harissa at the end so it’s lightly coated. Sprinkle with pumpkin seeds. Good served with steak.

Salmon and purple-sprouting-broccoli tart

Spread cream cheese over a sheet of puff pastry, leaving a border free around the edge. Arrange pieces of uncooked salmon and blanched and refreshed purple sprouting broccoli on the pastry. Sprinkle with chilli flakes, brush the edge with beaten egg and bake for 25 minutes in a moderately hot oven. Top with watercress before serving.