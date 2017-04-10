Easter gifts of real quality, from chocolate eggs to Easter bunnies

We're desperately trying to avoid using the word 'eggsquisite'.

Chocolate eggs, but not as you know them

An octogenarian billionaire isn’t the first person you’d expect to launch a chocolate company, but that’s the genesis of the mysteriously-named ‘R Chocolate London’. Sir Evelyn de Rothschild, now 85, apparently came up with the idea of launching the company to provide a top-notch chocolate and patisserie company.

Sir Evelyn now runs the business with his daughter, Jessica de Rothschild, and entrepreneur Ben Elliot; they source chocolate beans and ideas from across the world. And we’d have to say that it shows in their Easter range: the eggs are absolutely beautiful, with our particular favourite being the egg crate – but the large egg with fruit and nut embedded into one side is also eye-catching as well as delicious. It’s not cheap – standard large Easter eggs are around £30 and the crate of smaller eggs is £35, while the huge latticework egg is £95 – but it is very special.

More details from R Chocolate London

An Easter bunny that can be handed down the generations

If you’re a parent or grandparent trying to get away from the chocolate deluge, then this gorgeous Easter bunny might be a better bet. Merrythought have been making traditional teddy bears in England since 1930, and has remained a family business ever since with Sarah Holmes, great-granddaughter of found W.G. Holmes, currently in charge.

Binky Bunny is one of the company’s classic designs, and was even featured in an episode of Downton Abbey. He costs £69, which includes a drawstring bag which acts as his house.

More details from Merrythought

A lesson in how to make your own fine chocolate

For all those who hanker to go a few steps beyond melting a bar of Cadbury’s and mixing in some Rice Krispies, the School of Artisan Food in Nottingham runs an ‘Introduction to chocolate making’ course. The day-long course is run by Shelly Preston, who runs her own bean-to-bar chocolate lab nearby.

You’ll learn how to make everything from normal chocolate bars to fancier pieces such as truffles, ganache and salted caramels. And yes, everything you make during this £140, day-long course can be taken home to enjoy afterwards.

More details from School of Artisan Food

A quirky twist on the chocolate egg

Some people will see the picture below and feel like running for the hills. Others will be desperate to find out where it comes from.

If you’re in the latter camp (or know somebody who is), then these fondant-filled, hand-painted eggs – complete with ‘soldiers’, made from chocolate rather than toast – come from a company called Choc on Choc and cost £20. You can also get solid chocolated ‘hot cross buns’, among other delicacies.

More details from Choc on Choc

Fortnum & Mason’s golden eggs

This rather special-looking gift isn’t, sadly, laid by some sort of magical nursery rhyme creature. But nor are they the usual chocolate egg: instead, these are real hen’s eggs which are hollowed through a tiny hole, filled with praline and then painted gold.

As for how to eat them? Fortnum’s suggest gently heating them, then cracking open as you would a boiled egg and dipping brioche soldiers for a highly indulgent, £25 treat.

More details from Fortnum & Mason

The Form & Field Easter hampers

If you’re having an Easter weekend picnic – and given the current weather, why wouldn’t you? – the this lovely hamper from Form & Field looks beautiful.

At £99.95 it’s probably more or less what you’d spend on a pub lunch for four; instead of having people jostling your elbows as you eat, you can enjoy things like quail scotch eggs and hot cross bun bread and butter pudding from this pretty hamper.

More details from Form & Field