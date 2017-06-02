Radicchio is so much more than just a salad leaf.

Radicchio is becoming known as more than just a salad leaf. Roasting brings out a sweeter side to its usual bitterness and it pairs well with savoury-sweet flavours.

Fillet of beef with roasted radicchio and soy-and-balsamic mushroom reduction

Ingredients

2 radicchio

4 fillets of beef

20g butter

300g sliced mini portobello mushrooms

3 sprigs thyme, leaves removed

1 crushed garlic clove

15ml soy sauce

30ml balsamic syrup

1tspn honey

150ml water

Method

Preheat your oven to 180ºC/350ºF/gas mark 4. Cut the radicchio into quarters, arrange them in a roasting tray, brush generously with olive oil and roast for about 10 minutes, until soft and lightly browned.

Melt the butter in a large saucepan and cook the mushrooms and thyme in it, until the liquid has evaporated. Add the crushed garlic and stir well, cooking for a couple of minutes. Pour in the soy sauce, balsamic and honey, mix well and add the water. Remove from the heat, transfer everything to a blender and blitz to a smooth paste. Season to taste and either reduce further in the pan or add more water to achieve your desired consistency. Keep warm.

Brush the beef fillets with olive oil and season well before frying in a hot pan for a few minutes each side, depending on the thickness. Rest well on a board before serving with the radicchio and mushroom reduction.

More ways with radicchio

Grilled radicchio with cannellini-bean hummus and hazelnuts (below, serves 4)

Cut 2 radicchio into quarters and brush with olive oil, then grill for a few minutes on each side until soft and lightly browned. Meanwhile, add to a food processor the following ingredients: a can of cannellini beans (drained), a good splash of olive oil, a clove of chopped garlic, a squeeze of lemon juice and seasoning. Blitz together for about 2 minutes, into a smooth and creamy hummus. Spoon the hummus onto four plates, top with 2 quarters each of grilled radicchio, drizzle with balsamic syrup (if you don’t have any, boil balsamic vinegar until syrupy), scatter over chopped hazelnuts and fresh thyme and serve.

Radicchio-and-citrus salad

Arrange radicchio leaves on a plate and scatter over a handful of toasted, chopped walnuts. In an old jam jar, shake together 50ml of olive oil, 3 tablespoons of orange juice, 1 tablespoon of lemon juice, a finely diced shallot and seasoning. Pour the dressing over the radicchio, top with a little orange zest and serve.

Radicchio gratin

Cut 2 radicchio into quarters, wrap each piece in prosciutto and arrange snugly in an ovenproof dish. Pour in seasoned double cream, top with grated Parmesan and bake in a hot oven for 15 minutes before serving.