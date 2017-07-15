Recipe: Raspberry-and-almond sponge pudding

Berry good puds.

Raspberries might not be the rare treat they once were, but they will still delight.

Raspberry-and-almond sponge pudding

Serves 4

Ingredients

4 eggs (3 separated)

100g caster sugar

100g melted unsalted butter

1tbspn Cognac

Few drops almond essence

100g ground almonds

Extra butter and sugar for lining

300g fresh raspberries

Cream to serve

Method

Pre-heat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas mark 4. Using an electric beater, whisk together 1 whole egg and 3 yolks with 65g of the sugar until light and fluffy. In a separate bowl, whisk the 3 egg whites with a pinch of salt until fluffy, then gradually add the remaining sugar in a stream until a soft meringue is achieved.

Whisk the melted butter into the egg-yolk mixture, together with the Cognac and almond essence, then slowly mix into the meringue. Now, carefully fold in the ground almonds. Lightly butter one (capacity one litre) or two (capacity 500ml) baking dishes and sprinkle with caster sugar, tapping out any excess.

Use half of the raspberries to create a single layer on the bottom of your dish(es). Carefully spoon the almond mixture over the fruit – making sure that each dish has an equal amount, if using two – then deftly drop the remaining berries over the surface. Sprinkle with a touch more sugar, then bake in the oven for about 30–40 minutes or until the pudding is nicely puffed up and springy to the touch, with

a shiny and crisp surface.

Leave to cool for a few minutes before eating with very cold, thick cream.