Read our favourite blackberry recipes for autumn, from healthy cookies to delicious vension fillet with blackberry sauce.

Blackberries are abundant at this time of year, and there are so many ways to cook with them while you have the chance. If you have a glut, you can freeze them for use later on, but with the rest why not try some of our favourite blackberry recipes?

Our kitchen garden cook whips up a blackberry sauce to serve with tender venison fillet and juniper, as a perfect representation of autumn on a plate.

Try making blackberry wine to add to your drinks cabinet for winter or try the blackberry jam recipe below.

How to make blackberry jam



Reader Sam Dixon reveals the secret to making simple blackberry preserve without a jam thermometer.

I developed this blackberry jam from a recipe for raspberry preserve that I already had. The fruits contain similar amounts of natural pectin and so need the same amount of help to thicken.

You can make a big batch and pour it into jars, but I usually just make a small amount to fill a sponge cake or for a special brunch.

1. Weigh out twice as many blackberries to caster sugar and place in a very large pan.

2. Add a couple of tablespoons of lemon juice to help the preserve thicken.

3. Bring to boil and then let simmer without stirring for 20 minutes.

4. Do the fridge test. Dollop a little of the jam liquid on a cold plate and put in fridge for five minutes. If it sets then it’s ready. If not, keep cooking and testing every five minutes.

5. If you’re using jars, rinse them with hot soapy water and dry in a hot oven while preparing your jam. When it’s ready, pour in and screw the lids on tightly.

* Read more jam recipes

Healthy blackberry and dark chocolate cookies

These super healthy cookies are a guilt-free way to enjoy chocolate.

Mix together 100g porridge oats, 50g coconut flour, 50g lucuma powder , 1tspn baking powder, 1tspn vanilla-bean paste, 50g mixed seeds such as pumpkin and sunflower, 1 small ripe banana, 200ml maple syrup and 150g blackberries. Roll into balls, flatten them, brush them with maple syrup and sprinkle slivered almonds over them.

Bake in a moderate oven for 12–15 minutes.

Eat with a bowl of fresh berries on the side.