Blackberries are falling off the bushes at this time of year – so make the most of them with this gorgeous recipe.

The following recipe for blackberry blondies makes 12 pieces and comes from Rosie Birkett via Dricoll’s Sweet Blackberries. Ingredients For the blackberry caramel 100g Driscoll’s Sweet Blackberries

100g light muscovado sugar

100g creme fraiche

30g butter

A large pinch of sea salt For the blondie mix 100g unsalted butter, melted

200g light muscovado sugar

1 large egg

1tsp vanilla extract

1/4 tsp salt

120g all-purpose organic flour

60g flaked almonds Method For the blackberry caramel Put the blackberries in a non-stick, non-reactive pan and heat over a medium to high heat with two tablespoons of water and a pinch of salt

Cook for a few minutes, until the blackberries change colour and start to release their liquid and become squishy. Remove to a bowl and squash with the back of a fork.

Wipe out the pan and melt the sugar slowly. Add the butter and crème fraiche and cook for 3-5 minutes, until you have a smooth caramel sauce.

Add in the blackberries and their juice and cook, stirring into the caramel. You should have a lovely, slightly purple fruity caramel.

Season with salt to balance and bring out the flavours For the blondies Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and line a high sided, 18cm x 25cm (7in x 10in) high sided metal baking tin with greaseproof baking paper.

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and line a high sided, 18cm x 25cm (7in x 10in) high sided metal baking tin with greaseproof baking paper. In a medium bowl, stir melted butter and brown sugar until smooth.

Next add the egg, vanilla, salt and stir vigorously until smooth.

Add the flour and half the almonds and stir until no streaks remain.

Spread half the batter across the baking tin, top with the blackberry caramel, spreading it out as evenly as you can.

Top with the rest of the batter and spread out over the caramel, using a toothpick to marble. Press in the remaining blackberries and scatter over the flaked almonds.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes until a toothpick inserted into the middle comes out relatively clean.

Transfer quickly and efficiently onto a wire rack to cool, then cut into squares and serve garnished with blackberries.

How to make blackberry wine Picking blackberries now allows you to distill some summer sun to be enjoyed in winter. Here’s our fabulous blackberry wine… Recipes with blackberries Read our favourite blackberry recipes for autumn, from healthy cookies to delicious vension fillet with blackberry sauce. How to make blackberry jam: A quick and easy recipe Reader Sam reveals how to make simple fruit jam in 20 minutes without pectin or a thermometer