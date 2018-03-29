How to carve meat: A guide from the Master Carver at Simpson’s on the Strand

Manzil Diniz has been the official 'Master Carver' at Simpson's on the Strand for 15 years. He shared his top three tips with us.

Simpson’s in the Strand is one of the only London restaurants to employ a Master Carver, a traditional position which has been upheld by Manzil Diniz for the past fifteen years.

According to Diniz, the saddle of lamb is the hardest joint to carve – the trick is to “always use a sharp knife and let the knife do the job”.

During the restaurant’s founding years as a Chess Club, roasts were served in the Grand Divan beneath silver domed cloches, silently wheeled to the table on antique trolleys to ensure minimal disturbance to the chess players’ concentration. To this day, roasts are served in the traditional style from the trolley, and carved at the table by Diniz.

Manzil Diniz’s three top tips for carving meat

The knife must not just be sharp – it has to be long

While the sharpness of the knife is crucial, it is also important to choose a knife that is long enough to cut the meat in short swift motions. This is particularly key when slicing beef.

Angle is crucial

The most common mistake that people make when carving is that they tilt the knife at an angle, rather than slicing down directly.

Don’t forget speed

Try and be consistent in speed – it will help you avoid making lines on the individual slices of meat.