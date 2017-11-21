Our kitchen garden cook Melanie Johnson gives her take on a standard meatloaf recipe, adding plenty of extra zing with two offbeat ingredients.

Leek-and-pancetta meatloaf

Ingredients

One leek

1tbsp wholegrain mustard

Tomato ketchup

500g minced beef

Breadcrumbs

1 egg

12 rashers of pancetta

Method

Cut a leek into thin ribbons and fry with a little olive oil.

Put the leek ribbons in a bowl and add some seasoning, a tablespoon of wholegrain mustard, a squeeze of ketchup, 500g of minced beef, a handful of fresh breadcrumbs and a beaten egg. Mix well.

Line a loaf tin with layers of pancetta across the base and up the sides, then press the mince into the tin.

Fold the pancetta over the top to seal, then cook in a hot oven for 35–40 minutes.

Turn out and serve the loaf in slices accompanied by mashed potatoes and gravy.