Our kitchen garden cook Melanie Johnson gives her take on a standard meatloaf recipe, adding plenty of extra zing with two offbeat ingredients.
Leek-and-pancetta meatloaf
Ingredients
- One leek
- 1tbsp wholegrain mustard
- Tomato ketchup
- 500g minced beef
- Breadcrumbs
- 1 egg
- 12 rashers of pancetta
Method
Cut a leek into thin ribbons and fry with a little olive oil.
Put the leek ribbons in a bowl and add some seasoning, a tablespoon of wholegrain mustard, a squeeze of ketchup, 500g of minced beef, a handful of fresh breadcrumbs and a beaten egg. Mix well.
Line a loaf tin with layers of pancetta across the base and up the sides, then press the mince into the tin.
Fold the pancetta over the top to seal, then cook in a hot oven for 35–40 minutes.
Turn out and serve the loaf in slices accompanied by mashed potatoes and gravy.
Parsnip rosti with Scandinavian meatballs and apple-and-beetroot salad
Our kitchen garden cook has a Scandinavian twist on parsnips.
Pheasant Milanese with Parmesan spiral potatoes
Our kitchen garden cook rejuvenates the humble potato.
How to prepare your kitchen garden
Philip Maddison explains how to prepare your kitchen garden before winter for a bumper crop next year