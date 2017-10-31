How to make Michael Caines’s curried carrot soup

This delicious soup from the Michelin-starred chef is an ideal winter warmer – Michael Caines has shared the recipe to help out disaster relief charity Shelterbox.

UK disaster relief charity ShelterBox is urging people throughout November to get together with friends and enjoy home-made candlelit feasts. They’re calling it ‘Shine for ShelterBox’, a lovely idea which will hopefully let you count your blessings and raise some money for charity at the same time. They’ve been offered support from several big names in the world of food who have shared recipes – among them is Michael Caines, the multiple award-winning chef famed for his food at Gidleigh Park, and who now runs Lympstone Manor near Exeter.

Curried carrot soup recipe

Serves 4

Ingredients

150g onions, chopped

2 cloves of garlic, peeled and lightly crushed

500g carrots, peeled and chopped small

150g unsalted butter

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

a large pinch of Madras curry powder

300ml chicken stock

500ml water

1 bouquet garni (parsley stalks, coriander stalks, thyme, bay leaf, celery and leek, tied with string)

fresh coriander leaves

Method

Cook the onion, garlic and carrots gently in a saucepan with a pinch of salt with the butter, without colouring, for 5 minutes. Meanwhile, toast the cumin seeds in a dry pan.

Add the toasted cumin and Madras curry powder to the vegetables and cook for a further 2 minutes, then add the chicken stock, water and bouquet garni.

Bring to the boil and add a little salt, then reduce to a simmer and leave to cook slowly for 30 minutes.

Transfer to a blender and blend to a fine purée, then pass the purée through a sieve and return it to a clean pan.

Check the seasoning and serve sprinkled with freshly chopped coriander leaves. And as you can see here, a slice of crisp streaky bacon makes an ideal accompaniment.

To find out more about getting involved in the ‘Shine For Shelterbox’ campaign, to request a supporters pack or see details of events taking place across the UK visit www.shelterbox.org/shine