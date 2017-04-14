How to make perfect hot cross buns, using Tom Aikens’ recipe

Tom Aikens, founder of Tom's Kitchen, shared his recipe with Country Life.

Ingredients (makes four)

For the buns

270g strong white bread flour

9g mixed spice

7g milk powder

30g caster sugar

A large pinch fine sea salt

10g fresh yeast

110ml water

2 whole eggs

23g unsalted butter, softened

30g raisins

20g mixed citrus peel

For the mixed spice

1tsp ground coriander

1tbsp allspice

1tsp ground cloves

2tsp ground mace

2tsp ground nutmeg

1tbsp ground cinnamon

1tsp ground ginger

For the cross mixture

100g strong white bread flour

20ml vegetable oil

50ml water

pinch of salt

For the glaze

70g caster sugar

25ml whole milk

25ml water

Method

Prepare the mixed spice, my combining all the ingredients in a bowl. To make the dough, in a mixing bowl, mix together the mixed spice and all the bun ingredients, except the raisins and mixed peel. Work the dough until it comes loose from the sides and becomes smooth and elastic. Transfer to an air-tight container and prove in the fridge over-night. The next day poor the dough back into a big mixer bowl and work in the raisins and mixed peel. Roll into small balls and store in the fridge until ready to use, you can also freeze the mixture. To make the cross mixture, Whisk together all the ingredients. Use straight away or store in the fridge, it will keep for two days. To bake, take out of the fridge or if frozen defrost in the fridge over-night. Spray/ dampen with a little water, cover with a lid and prove on top of the oven until double in the original size. Space the buns on a lined tray, brush with egg wash and pipe the cross mixture on top. Bake at 170°C, fan 2 for 16 minutes and turn half way through baking. Once baked, brush with the glace as soon as they come out of the oven. Eat warm, cold or toasted. Delicious served with homemade fruit jam and butter.

Tom Aikens is the founder of Tom’s Kitchen, now located in Chelsea, Canary Wharf, St Katharine Docks, Somerset House and the recently launched Birmingham. Over the Easter period, from 10th-21st April, freshly baked hot cross buns will be available to pre-order from the delis of Birmingham, Canary Wharf and St Katharine Docks. www.tomskitchen.co.uk