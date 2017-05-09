Nick Deverell Smith, head chef at The Churchill Arms, shares one of his favourite recipes for lamb.

British lamb and asparagus are both at their best right now, so this recipe from Nick Deverell for lamb rump with asparagus could scarcely be better-timed.

Nick trained under chefs including Marco Pierre White and Gordon Ramsay, and was formerly head chef of the Soho House group.

He currently runs The Churchill Arms in Paxford, his first solo venture.

Ingredients

6oz Cotswold Lamb Rump

1 Head Broccoli

100g Purple sprouting Broccoli

100g White sprouting Broccoli

100g Evesham Asparagus

100g unsalted butter

100g New Potatoes

50g rapeseed oil

Method

To make the broccoli puree, cut the broccoli heads off the stalks and boil in salted water (using 30g of salt per litre) for four minutes. Remove from the water and put straight into a jug blender. Blend until smooth, and check seasoning.

For the sprouting broccoli and asparagus, simply cook in boiling salted water for 2-3 minutes, then remove and lightly coat in rape seed oil.

Boil the new potatoes, then slice once cooked and fry in rapeseed oil until golden.

Finally, for the lamb, render the fat and sear for one minute on all sides. Put in the oven at 190C for five minutes, rest for three minutes, then finish off in foaming butter with garlic and rosemary, then slice.

Plate up the broccoli puree first, followed by the potatoes, lamb, sprouting broccoli and asparagus and finally a drizzle of rapeseed oil.