We're told it's 'National Burger Day'. Which of course is absurd, but gives a great excuse to try out these lovely recipes.

These special days really are getting out of hand when even the humble burger gets 24 hours in the spotlight.

Then again, if it gives us all an excuse to whip up one of these delicious recipes, then that’s all fine as far as we’re concerned.

One comes from our regular cookery writer Melanie Johnson, while the other made it our way via our pals at Waitrose, who naturally suggest that you whip together with their delicious (albeit rather clunkily-named) ‘Heston from Waitrose The Ultimate Beef Burger’ .

Pastrami & beef burger

Serves 4

1 medium egg

4 x brioche burger buns

4 tsp sesame seeds

4x quality burgers

4 slices Monterey Jack cheese

4 tbsp mayonnaise

¼ iceberg lettuce, finely shredded

4 slices Jack Hawkins tomato

4 large gherkins, sliced lengthwise

80g pack (8 slices) pastrami

French’s Classic Yellow Mustard, to serve

Method

Preheat the oven to 160°C, gas mark 3 and light the barbecue. Crack the egg into a small bowl, add 1 tbsp water and whisk to make an egg wash.

Brush the egg wash on top of the brioche buns and sprinkle with the sesame seeds. Place onto a baking tray and cook for 5 minutes, until the seeds are set onto the buns then halve.

Cook the burger patties on a hot barbecue for 12-14 minutes, until thoroughly cooked. Place a slice of cheese on top and allow to melt for 1 minute. Toast the sliced buns on the barbecue, cut side down, for 1 minute, until golden.

Spread the mayonnaise on the bottom half of each bun. Top with shredded lettuce, then the burger. Add a slice of tomato followed by the gherkins and pastrami slices. Drizzle with mustard and top with the bun.

Salmon burgers with pickled-cucumber salad and tzatziki

Serves 4

Ingredients

For the burgers

440g salmon fillets (I used wild Alaskan)

4 finely chopped spring onions

2tbspn capers

Handful fresh chopped parsley

1 beaten egg

2tspn chilli flakes

Zest of 1 lemon, plus a squeeze of juice

4 brioche buns

For the tzatziki

Quarter of a cucumber

200g Greek yoghurt

1 crushed clove garlic

Small handful chopped mint leaves

For the salad

1 cucumber

75ml white-wine vinegar

1tbspn caster sugar

Method

Remove the skins from the salmon fillets, then blitz the fish to a coarse paste using a food processor. Transfer it to a bowl and mix with the spring onions, capers, parsley, egg, chilli flakes and lemon zest plus a squeeze of juice and seasoning. Divide the mixture into four portions and shape into burgers. Put them on a plate, cover with clingfilm and refrigerate until needed.

To make the tzatziki, cut the cucumber in half lengthways, remove the watery seeds and chop the main part into small chunks. Combine in a bowl with the yoghurt, garlic, mint and seasoning. Mix well, cover and refrigerate until needed.

Fry the salmon burgers in a non-stick pan with a little neutral oil until lightly golden on each side. Warm the brioche buns, slice them in half and add a mound of pickled cucumber. Top with a burger, a dollop of tzatziki and the bun lid, then skewer through the centre. Serve with salad on the side.

Beer battered onion rings

Serves 6 – 8

Ingredients

1g dry yeast

30g warm water

1 tsp caster sugar

140g plain flour

140g cornflour

330g can lager

1 large onion

Oil, for deep frying

Method

Place the yeast into a bowl with the warm water and sugar. Leave to stand for 5 minutes.

Mix the flour and cornflour with the lager until well combined. Stir in the yeast mixture to make a batter. Leave to stand at room temperature for 25 minutes.

Meanwhile, preheat a deep fat fryer or saucepan half filled with oil to 180°C, or when a cube of bread turns golden in 20 seconds. Peel the onion and slice into 5mm-thick rings. Dip the largest rings into the rested batter to coat completely.

Place the rings into the hot oil, in batches if necessary, and cook for 3 minutes, until golden brown and crispy. Place onto kitchen paper to drain, then serve immediately.