The best fish and chip shop in Britain for 2018 has been officially crowned

The best fish and chip shop in Britain has been named as Millers of Haxby.

The North Yorkshire chippy was the overall winner in the 2018 Fish and Chip Shop of the Year Award, with the Burton Road Chippy in Lincoln coming second and Harbourside Fish & Chips in Plymouth third.

You can see the full process and criteria at the official website but suffice to say that this award is taken very seriously. There was a rigorous, multi-stage judging process over a seven-month period, encompassing mystery shopper assessments, audits by industry experts (reviewing everything from responsible sourcing policies to menu diversification), customer service assessments and, of course, a judgement on the quality of the fish and chips being served.

There was also a final stage on January 24 ahead of the prize giving in London, which took plaice (sorry) on January 25.

The winning shop, Millers, is a family business, currently run by 28-year-old Nick Miller with help from his 56-year-old father David.

‘We brought it home for Haxby! I can’t believe we’re the UK’s best fish and chip shop – words can’t describe how this feels,’ said Nick.

‘We entered the competition for the first time last year, and were so proud to get to the final, but to go all the way this time and scoop the ‘Oscar’ of the fish and chip world is truly amazing.’

Congratulations to Millers, but all the chippies on the shortlist (and many others beside) are well worth a visit. Here’s the full list of those that made it to the final 20.

Scotland

Cromars Classic Fish & Chips

St Andrews, Fife

www.cromars.co.uk

Forehill Cafe

Ayr, South Ayrshire

www.forehillcafe.co.uk

Wales

Hennighan’s Top Shop

Machynlleth, Powys

www.hennighans.co.uk

Penaluna’s Famous Fish & Chips

Hirwaun, Rhonda Cynon Taff

www.penalunas.co.uk

Northern Ireland

Superbites

Crossmaglen, County Armagh

www.superbites.co.uk

The Dolphin Takeaway

Dungannon, County Tyrone

www.dolphindungannon.co.uk

North East England

(Northumberland, Co. Durham, Tyne & Wear, North Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, East Yorkshire)

Fish and Chips At 149

Barnard Castle, County Durham

149fishandchips.co.uk

Millers Fish & Chips

Haxby, North Yorkshire

www.millershaxby.com

North West England

(Cumbria, Lancashire, Merseyside, Greater Manchester, Cheshire)

Fylde Fish Bar

Marshside, Merseyside

www.fyldefishbar.co.uk

Seniors

St Annes, Lancashire

www.seniorsfishandchips.co.uk

Midlands

(West Midlands, Staffordshire, Derbyshire, Shropshire, Herefordshire, Northamptonshire, Worcestershire, Herefordshire, Warwickshire)

Oldswinford Fish & Chips

Dudley, West Midlands

oldswinfordfishandchips.co.uk

The Golden Carp Chippy

Redditch, Worcestershire

www.golden-winyates-chippy.co.uk

Eastern England

(Lincolnshire, Rutland, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire, Suffolk, Norfolk, Cambridgeshire)

Burton Road Chippy

Lincoln

www.burtonroadchippy.co.uk

Platten’s Fish and Chips

Wells-Next-The-Sea, Norfolk

www.plattensfishandchips.co.uk

London & South East England

(Greater London, Middlesex, Essex, Sussex, Kent, Surrey)

Henley’s of Wivenhoe

Wivenhoe, Essex

www.henleysfishandchips.co.uk

Newington Fish Bar

Ramsgate, Kent

www.newingtonfishbar.com

Central & Southern England

(Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Oxfordshire, Hampshire, Berkshire)

Best Fry

Southampton

www.southamptonfishandchips.co.uk/bestfry

Captain’s Fish and Chips

Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire

www.thecaptainsfishandchips.co.uk

South & West England

(Devon, Cornwall, Somerset, Wiltshire, Dorset, Gloucestershire, Avon)

Bishopston Fish Bar

Bristol

www.bishopstonfishbar.co.uk

Harbourside Fish & Chips

Plymouth

www.barbicanfishandchips.co.uk