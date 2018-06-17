Shaken and sometimes stirred: Easy summer cocktail recipes

There’s nothing quite like a fragrant cocktail in the sunshine to round off the perfect summer’s day and these delicious concoctions are just the ticket.

Rock, Rattle and Rose

Ingredients

50ml Rock Rose 25ml lime

12.5ml mint syrup

Method

Pour all ingredients into a cocktail shaker, add ice and shake until cold. Strain into a chilled cocktail coupe and garnish with fresh mint.

Newton House Gin Summer’s Day

Ingredients

2 slices of cucumber

Pinch of sea salt

Sprig of dill

50ml Newton House Gin

25ml freshly squeezed lemon juice 15ml elderflower cordial

Method

Put all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake with style. Double strain into a cocktail glass, decorate with a sprig of dill and enjoy.

Hayman’s Elsanta Fizz

Ingredients

50ml Hayman’s London Dry Gin

15ml Maraschino cherry liqueur

15ml lemon juice

20ml Elsanta strawberry syrup Soda water

Method

Fill a highball glass with cubed ice. Shake the gin, liqueur, lemon juice and syrup together. Strain into the glass and top with soda water. Garnish with a slice of fresh strawberry and sprig of mint for the true taste of an English summer.

Great Chase

Ingredients

37.5ml Chase Vodka

12.5ml Chase Elderflower Liqueur

A squeeze of fresh lemon juice

Top with soda

Method

Build all the ingredients in a wine glass over lots of ice. Garnish with a lemon wedge for a floral and refreshing, truly British spritz.

Chase Rhubarb Basil Smash

Ingredients

50ml Chase GB Gin

3 spoonfuls rhubarb jam

15–20ml pressed lemon juice (depending on how tart the jam is)

Handful of fresh basil

1 small piece fresh root ginger

Top with soda

Method

Chop the ginger into long slices. Stir all ingredients together in a Collins glass, add lots of ice and top with soda water. Garnish with fresh basil, lemon and a generous slice of ginger.

Bombay Sapphire Laverstoke

Ingredients

50ml Bombay Sapphire gin

15ml Martini Bianco vermout

10ml Bottlegreen elderflower cordial or 15ml St-Germain elderflower liqueur

75–100ml chilled Fever-Tree ginger ale (freshly opened)

Method

Squeeze 2 freshly cut lime wedges into a clean glass and then drop them in. Pour the gin, vermouth and elderflower over the lime and swirl well to mix. Fill the glass with good- quality, cubed ice and stir with a bar spoon. Chill briefly. Finally, pour the ginger ale down a twisted bar spoon (into the spoon end) over the ice and gently stir the cocktail at the same time, ‘folding’ to combine the liquids.

Aperol Spritz

Ingredients

A bottle of chilled Prosecco

A bottle of Aperol

Soda, served from a syphon or chilled bottle Tall balloon or wine glasses

Ice cubes

Slices of orange

Method

Fill the glasses generously with cubed ice and pour over Prosecco and Aperol in equal parts. Add a splash of soda and garnish with a slice of orange – and an olive on a stick, to serve it as they do in Venice.