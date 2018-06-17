Shaken and sometimes stirred: Easy summer cocktail recipes

There’s nothing quite like a fragrant cocktail in the sunshine to round off the perfect summer’s day and these delicious concoctions are just the ticket.

Rock, Rattle and Rose

Ingredients

  • 50ml Rock Rose 25ml lime
  • 12.5ml mint syrup

Method
Pour all ingredients into a cocktail shaker, add ice and shake until cold. Strain into a chilled cocktail coupe and garnish with fresh mint.

Newton House Gin Summer’s Day

Ingredients

  • 2 slices of cucumber
  • Pinch of sea salt
  • Sprig of dill
  • 50ml Newton House Gin
  • 25ml freshly squeezed lemon juice 15ml elderflower cordial

Method
Put all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake with style. Double strain into a cocktail glass, decorate with a sprig of dill and enjoy.

Hayman’s Elsanta Fizz

Ingredients

  • 50ml Hayman’s London Dry Gin
  • 15ml Maraschino cherry liqueur
  • 15ml lemon juice
  • 20ml Elsanta strawberry syrup Soda water

Method
Fill a highball glass with cubed ice. Shake the gin, liqueur, lemon juice and syrup together. Strain into the glass and top with soda water. Garnish with a slice of fresh strawberry and sprig of mint for the true taste of an English summer.

Great Chase

Ingredients

  • 37.5ml Chase Vodka
  • 12.5ml Chase Elderflower Liqueur
  • A squeeze of fresh lemon juice
  • Top with soda

Method
Build all the ingredients in a wine glass over lots of ice. Garnish with a lemon wedge for a floral and refreshing, truly British spritz.

Chase Rhubarb Basil Smash

Ingredients

  • 50ml Chase GB Gin
  • 3 spoonfuls rhubarb jam
  • 15–20ml pressed lemon juice (depending on how tart the jam is)
  • Handful of fresh basil
  • 1 small piece fresh root ginger
  • Top with soda

Method
Chop the ginger into long slices. Stir all ingredients together in a Collins glass, add lots of ice and top with soda water. Garnish with fresh basil, lemon and a generous slice of ginger.

Bombay Sapphire Laverstoke

Ingredients

  • 50ml Bombay Sapphire gin
  • 15ml Martini Bianco vermout
  • 10ml Bottlegreen elderflower cordial or 15ml St-Germain elderflower liqueur
  • 75–100ml chilled Fever-Tree ginger ale (freshly opened)

Method
Squeeze 2 freshly cut lime wedges into a clean glass and then drop them in. Pour the gin, vermouth and elderflower over the lime and swirl well to mix. Fill the glass with good- quality, cubed ice and stir with a bar spoon. Chill briefly. Finally, pour the ginger ale down a twisted bar spoon (into the spoon end) over the ice and gently stir the cocktail at the same time, ‘folding’ to combine the liquids.

Aperol Spritz

Ingredients

  • A bottle of chilled Prosecco
  • A bottle of Aperol
  • Soda, served from a syphon or chilled bottle Tall balloon or wine glasses
  • Ice cubes
  • Slices of orange

Method
Fill the glasses generously with cubed ice and pour over Prosecco and Aperol in equal parts. Add a splash of soda and garnish with a slice of orange – and an olive on a stick, to serve it as they do in Venice.

 