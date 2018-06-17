Shaken and sometimes stirred: Easy summer cocktail recipes

There’s nothing quite like a fragrant cocktail in the sunshine to round off the perfect summer’s day and these delicious concoctions are just the ticket.
Rock, Rattle and Rose
Ingredients
- 50ml Rock Rose 25ml lime
- 12.5ml mint syrup
Method
Pour all ingredients into a cocktail shaker, add ice and shake until cold. Strain into a chilled cocktail coupe and garnish with fresh mint.
Newton House Gin Summer’s Day
Ingredients
- 2 slices of cucumber
- Pinch of sea salt
- Sprig of dill
- 50ml Newton House Gin
- 25ml freshly squeezed lemon juice 15ml elderflower cordial
Method
Put all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake with style. Double strain into a cocktail glass, decorate with a sprig of dill and enjoy.
Hayman’s Elsanta Fizz
Ingredients
- 50ml Hayman’s London Dry Gin
- 15ml Maraschino cherry liqueur
- 15ml lemon juice
- 20ml Elsanta strawberry syrup Soda water
Method
Fill a highball glass with cubed ice. Shake the gin, liqueur, lemon juice and syrup together. Strain into the glass and top with soda water. Garnish with a slice of fresh strawberry and sprig of mint for the true taste of an English summer.
Great Chase
Ingredients
- 37.5ml Chase Vodka
- 12.5ml Chase Elderflower Liqueur
- A squeeze of fresh lemon juice
- Top with soda
Method
Build all the ingredients in a wine glass over lots of ice. Garnish with a lemon wedge for a floral and refreshing, truly British spritz.
Chase Rhubarb Basil Smash
Ingredients
- 50ml Chase GB Gin
- 3 spoonfuls rhubarb jam
- 15–20ml pressed lemon juice (depending on how tart the jam is)
- Handful of fresh basil
- 1 small piece fresh root ginger
- Top with soda
Method
Chop the ginger into long slices. Stir all ingredients together in a Collins glass, add lots of ice and top with soda water. Garnish with fresh basil, lemon and a generous slice of ginger.
Bombay Sapphire Laverstoke
Ingredients
- 50ml Bombay Sapphire gin
- 15ml Martini Bianco vermout
- 10ml Bottlegreen elderflower cordial or 15ml St-Germain elderflower liqueur
- 75–100ml chilled Fever-Tree ginger ale (freshly opened)
Method
Squeeze 2 freshly cut lime wedges into a clean glass and then drop them in. Pour the gin, vermouth and elderflower over the lime and swirl well to mix. Fill the glass with good- quality, cubed ice and stir with a bar spoon. Chill briefly. Finally, pour the ginger ale down a twisted bar spoon (into the spoon end) over the ice and gently stir the cocktail at the same time, ‘folding’ to combine the liquids.
Aperol Spritz
Ingredients
- A bottle of chilled Prosecco
- A bottle of Aperol
- Soda, served from a syphon or chilled bottle Tall balloon or wine glasses
- Ice cubes
- Slices of orange
Method
Fill the glasses generously with cubed ice and pour over Prosecco and Aperol in equal parts. Add a splash of soda and garnish with a slice of orange – and an olive on a stick, to serve it as they do in Venice.
