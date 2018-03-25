Spinach is a delicious and welcome addition to classic Welsh rarebit.

The addition of spinach to a classic Welsh rarebit is rather unconventional, but these dark, leafy greens make it more substantial.

Sunday-supper: Welsh ‘buck’ rarebit

Serves 2

Ingredients

Half a finely diced red onion

1 crushed clove garlic

115g spinach (chop larger leaves)

30g butter

30g flour

100ml milk

50g grated cheddar

50g grated Gruyère

A splash of Worcestershire sauce

2tspn wholegrain Dijon mustard

2 slices sourdough

2 eggs

Method

Fry the onion gently in a splash of olive oil. Add the crushed garlic and the spinach, tossing it until wilted. Season and set aside in the pan to keep it warm.

Melt the butter in a small saucepan, then add the flour and mix well to create a roux. After a couple of minutes, add the milk, little by little, to create a thick, smooth paste the consistency of double cream. Sprinkle in the grated cheese and melt it slowly, then add the Worcestershire sauce and mustard.

Toast the sourdough slices and butter them. Top the toasts with spinach, then spoon the cheese mixture over them. Place under a hot grill for about five minutes or until golden and bubbling.

While the toasts are grilling, fry the eggs in butter so they still have runny yolks and are crisp around the edges. Serve them on top of the toasts with some lightly dressed salad leaves on the side.

More ways with spinach

Spinach chimichurri with pan-fried fillet steak

In a blender, combine the following: 1 red chilli, 2 handfuls of spinach leaves, 1 handful of basil, 3 cloves of garlic, 100ml of olive oil plus the juice and zest of 1 lemon. Simply fry the steak to your liking and add the chimichurri for Argentinian-inspired flavour. Serve with French fries and salad.

Supergreen frittata with halloumi, avocado and chilli

Heat a splash of olive oil in a medium-sized pan. Fry 3 chopped spring onions for a few minutes, then add 75g of frozen peas and a quarter of a head of broccoli (broken into florets). Mix well until almost tender. Add 2 handfuls of spinach and toss until wilted, then add a handful of chopped parsley. Mix 5 eggs in a jug and season well. Pour them over the vegetables in the pan and cook over a medium heat for about 8–12 minutes. If the top is too runny, put a lid on for the last couple of minutes. Fry 100g of halloumi slices, brush them with chilli oil and arrange them on top of the frittata with slices of fresh avocado and a handful of dressed spinach leaves.

Spinach on the side

Heat olive oil in a frying pan and add 4 handfuls of spinach and 3 cloves of crushed garlic. Toss well. Pour in 50ml of double cream and stir. Perfect with grilled halibut, sautéed potatoes and lemon wedges.