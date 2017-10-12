If you're planning a trip to Yorkshire, make sure you visit one of our favourite restaurants. Have we missed any out? Let us know below.

The Black Swan at Oldstead

Main Street, York, North Yorkshire, YO61 4BL

01347 868 387; enquiries@blackswanoldstead.co.uk

blackswanoldstead.co.uk

The Black Swan was voted the world’s best restaurant – yes, the world’s best – by TripAdvisor users in their 2017 Travellers’ Choice awards. But we’d already picked it as one of the best, and it also has a Michelin star and three AA rosettes. Situated in the small village of Oldstead, the 16th century building is surrounded by tranquil National Park countryside as well as offering great, friendly service and superb food.

The menu, produced with local and seasonal ingredients, includes pork belly and fillet with boulangere potato, a Goosnargh duck hot pot with crackling, carrot and swede, and wood pigeon with pickled vegetables. There’s also a wine list in the format of an ancient map; gimmicky, yes, but somehow irresistible.

The Old Vicarage



Ridgeway Village, Near Sheffield, S12 3XW

0114 247 5814; eat@theoldvicarage.co.uk

www.theoldvicarage.co.uk

The only Michelin-starred restaurant in Sheffield, The Old Vicarage is a Victorian country house that looks out to beautiful lawns and prides itself on seasonal dishes. Examples include roasted saddle of hare wrapped in proscuitto and oregano leeks, roast breast of wild mallard on spiced red cabbage, and herbed polenta cake and toasted mascapone.

The Burlington Restaurant

The Devonshire Arms Country House Hotel, Bolton Abbey, North Yorkshire, BD23 6AJ

01756 718 111; res@devonshirehotels.co.uk

thedevonshirearms.co.uk



The Burlington, set in the beautiful 30,000-acre Bolton Abbey Estate, has a Michelin star and 4 AA rosettes as well as an award-winning wine list. Seasonal vegetables and herbs from their own kitchen gardens compliment meat from the estate and game. Inside, the restaurant is elegant with classical architectural drawings and antique tables. Enjoy Iberico pork loin, line caught sea bass and mead glazed sucking pig.

The Star Inn

Harome, Nr Helmsley, North Yorkshire, YO62 5JE

01439 770 397; reservations@thestarinnatharome.co.uk

www.thestaratharome.co.uk

This popular inn is thought to date back to the 14th century and was the proud winner of the White Rose Awards Yorkshire Pub of the Year 2012. There is a very strong focus on Yorkshire-style cooking, created using regional and seasonal ingredients. Choose from pan-roast haunch of roe deer with a little venison cottage pie, homemade smoked middle white pork ‘Boudin’ sausage with spring greens, or grilled black pudding with pan-fried foie gras.

The Box Tree

35-37 Church Street, Ilkley, West Yorkshire, LS29 9DR

01943 608 484; info@theboxtree.co.uk

www.theboxtree.co.uk

Opened in 1962, The Box Tree is a well-known Michelin starred French restaurant, an extensive wine cellar and an eclectic collection of art and antiques. With fresh produce from local farmers, the menu boasts dishes such as squab pigeon with seared foie gras, calves liver with pomme puree, and wild Scottish venison.

The Yorke Arms

Ramsgill-in-Nidderdale ,Pateley Bridge, North Yorkshire, HG3 5RL

01423 755 243; info@yorke-arms.co.uk

www.yorke-arms.co.uk

The Yorke Arms is an 18th century coaching house and shooting lodge that sits tranquilly in the idyllic Nidderdale Valley. The restaurant, which proudly uses local produce, won Yorkshire Life Restaurant of the Year 2012/2013 and has a Michelin star to its name. Dig in to lightly spiced partridge with truffle and green olive tapenade, north sea cod with wensleydale flan, and local roast grouse.

The Malt Shovel

Main Street, Brearton, Nork Yorkshire, HG3 3BX

01423 862 929; bleikers@themaltshovelbrearton.co.uk

www.themaltshovelbrearton.co.uk

This family-run restaurant dates back to the 16th century and has all the charm you would expect of a Yorkshire country Inn complete with ancient oak beams, big leather chairs and open fires. The restaurant also holds events such as ‘Dinner with Opera’ and Sunday lunches with live jazz. Try deep-fried salt and chilli squid with herb salad, wienerschnitzel-prime veal with gratin dauphinoise, east coast haddock goujons, or a mouthwatering selection of Yorkshire beef steaks that are cut to order.

El Gato Negro

1 Oldham Road, Ripponden, West Yorkshire, HX6 4DN

01422 823 070

www.elgatonegrotapas.com

In the beautiful village of Ripponden sits this award-winning tapas restaurant that serves up seasonally-inspired dishes and the best of Spanish cuisine. The variety of dishes includes salt cod croquetas with allioli, mini Catalan chorizo with Aspall Cider, rump of lamb with rosemary flavoured arrocina beans, and a selection of delicious Spanish meats and cheeses.

The Pipe and Glass Inn

West End, South Dalton, Beverley, East Yorkshire, HU17 7PN

01430 810 246; email@pipeandglass.co.uk

www.pipeandglass.co.uk/

The Pipe and Glass Inn dates back to the 15th century and sits on the site of the original gatehouse to Dalton Park, the home of Lord Hotham. The restaurant was awarded a Michelin star in 2010, the first in East Yorkshire, and the menu changes regularly using as much local produce as possible. Dishes include fillet of English beef with a salt beef and potato pasty, ballotine of guinea fowl and ham hock with pease pudding, and white crab meat and mooli cannelloni with pickled radish.

Ye Old Sun Inn

Colton, Tadcaster, North Yorkshire, LS24 8EP

01904 744 261

www.yeoldsuninn.co.uk

This lovely award-winning country inn not only offers friendly service, delicious food made from local produce and a food selection of cask ales, but also run events such as cookery classes and demonstrations. The menu includes traditional battered haddock fillet with had cut chips, trio Yorkshire pork fillet wrapped in pastry with warm haslet terrine, and black treacle cured salmon with parsley puree and garlic dumplings.