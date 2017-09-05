The best 20 fish and chip shops in Britain

Is your favourite chippy on the list?

Sometimes we can’t help thinking that these sorts of lists are produced solely to provoke outrage. What else could explain a list of the greatest fish and chip shops in Britain without a single nominee from Sussex or Cornwall?

The 20 chosen chippies are the Top 20 shortlisted for the 2018 Fish and Chip Shop of the Year Award, the top prize available in what will be the 30th National Fish & Chip Awards. There has apparently been ‘extensive judging’ thus far, with more scrutiny to come before the list is whittled down to 10 – the winner will be announced on 25 January.

You can see the full process and criteria at the official website, but let’s get to the bit you really want to know about: the fish and chip shops themselves. There are a couple of finalists for each of 10 regions:

Scotland

Cromars Classic Fish & Chips

St Andrews, Fife

www.cromars.co.uk

Forehill Cafe

Ayr, South Ayrshire

www.forehillcafe.co.uk

Wales

Hennighan’s Top Shop

Machynlleth, Powys

www.hennighans.co.uk

Penaluna’s Famous Fish & Chips

Hirwaun, Rhonda Cynon Taff

www.penalunas.co.uk

Northern Ireland

Superbites

Crossmaglen, County Armagh

www.superbites.co.uk

The Dolphin Takeaway

Dungannon, County Tyrone

www.dolphindungannon.co.uk

North East England

(Northumberland, Co. Durham, Tyne & Wear, North Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, East Yorkshire)

Fish and Chips At 149

Barnard Castle, County Durham

149fishandchips.co.uk

Millers Fish & Chips

Haxby, North Yorkshire

www.millershaxby.com

North West England

(Cumbria, Lancashire, Merseyside, Greater Manchester, Cheshire)

Fylde Fish Bar

Marshside, Merseyside

www.fyldefishbar.co.uk

Seniors

St Annes, Lancashire

www.seniorsfishandchips.co.uk

Midlands

(West Midlands, Staffordshire, Derbyshire, Shropshire, Herefordshire, Northamptonshire, Worcestershire, Herefordshire, Warwickshire)

Oldswinford Fish & Chips

Dudley, West Midlands

oldswinfordfishandchips.co.uk

The Golden Carp Chippy

Redditch, Worcestershire

www.golden-winyates-chippy.co.uk

Eastern England

(Lincolnshire, Rutland, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire, Suffolk, Norfolk, Cambridgeshire)

Burton Road Chippy

Lincoln

www.burtonroadchippy.co.uk

Platten’s Fish and Chips

Wells-Next-The-Sea, Norfolk

www.plattensfishandchips.co.uk

London & South East England

(Greater London, Middlesex, Essex, Sussex, Kent, Surrey)

Henley’s of Wivenhoe

Wivenhoe, Essex

www.henleysfishandchips.co.uk

Newington Fish Bar

Ramsgate, Kent

www.newingtonfishbar.com

Central & Southern England

(Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Oxfordshire, Hampshire, Berkshire)

Best Fry

Southampton

www.southamptonfishandchips.co.uk/bestfry

Captain’s Fish and Chips

Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire

www.thecaptainsfishandchips.co.uk

South & West England

(Devon, Cornwall, Somerset, Wiltshire, Dorset, Gloucestershire, Avon)

Bishopston Fish Bar

Bristol

www.bishopstonfishbar.co.uk

Harbourside Fish & Chips

Plymouth

www.barbicanfishandchips.co.uk