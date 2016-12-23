The turkey stuffing recipe guaranteed to spice up Christmas

Jason Goodwin offers up a recipe for turkey stuffing which will infuse your bird with a touch of Istanbul.

Historian and writer Jason Goodwin is famous for the descriptions of food in his novels, and he has now produced a book of mouthwatering recipes: Yashim Cooks Istanbul: Culinary Adventures in the Ottoman Kitchen. Here’s one of those recipes – one which will give your Christmas turkey a real lift.

Yashim’s Ottoman Turkey Stuffing

This fragrant stuffing will infuse your Christmas bird with a light and lemony touch of Istanbul – and keep the meat from drying out. It can also be cooked separately.

Ingredients

cooked basmati rice 1 lb/500g

1 lb/500g walnuts 2oz/50g, crushed

2oz/50g, crushed garlic , 3 cloves, chopped in salt

, 3 cloves, chopped in salt onion , peeled and grated

, peeled and grated lemon 1, zest and juice

1, zest and juice butter 2oz/125g

2oz/125g liver from the turkey , chopped, if supplied

, chopped, if supplied turmeric ½ tsp

½ tsp ground cumin ½ tsp

½ tsp bunch of fresh herbs – parsley, dill, rosemary, finely chopped

– parsley, dill, rosemary, finely chopped olive oil , 1 tbsp

, 1 tbsp salt

pepper

Method

Get your ingredients ready: chop, pound, crush and grate, and enjoy the pungent scents.

In a large mixing bowl, working with your hands, mix all the ingredients together to make a paste. Squeeze the rice firmly!

Check your bird is empty, then scoop in the stuffing, packing it well in. Rub the skin with oil and salt.

Lay the turkey breast down in the roasting dish and put it into a pre-heated oven. This allows the stuffing to begin melting into the drier parts of the bird.

After half an hour, turn the turkey breast up, as usual. Cook as directed, depending on the weight of your turkey.

3kg (6.6lb) – 1 3/4 hours

4kg (8.8lb) – 2 hours

5kg (11lb) – 2 1/4 hours

6kg (13.2lb) – 2 1/2 hours

7-8kg (15.5lb – 17.7lb) – 3 hours

9-11kg (19.8lb – 24.2lb) – 3 1/4 hours

Allow the bird to rest for an hour before carving.