Cauliflower is one of those vegetables that dresses up rather well, making a fabulous creamy soup, spice-coated florets in a salad or even pan-fried steaks with a sauce.

The ultimate cauliflower cheese – whole roasted cauliflower with cheddar, Parmesan and broth

Ingredients

One whole cauliflower

Finely sliced onion

Olive oil

A clove of garlic

Sprig of rosemary

300ml chicken stock

100ml white wine

100ml double cream

Two large handfuls of grated cheddar

Grated parmesan

Method

In a lidded saucepan that will hold a whole cauliflower, fry half a finely sliced white onion in a splash of olive oil until translucent. Add a clove of crushed garlic and a sprig of rosemary.

Put a whole cauliflower on top of the onions and pour in 300ml of chicken stock and 100ml of white wine. Leave to simmer for about 30 minutes.

Transfer the cauliflower into an ovenproof serving dish, pour the stock and onions from the saucepan over it (removing the rosemary), drizzle with 100ml of double cream and grate cheddar and Parmesan over the top. Roast in a hot oven for about 10 minutes or until the top is golden. Serve immediately.

More ways with cauliflower

Pan-fried cod with curried cauliflower, mango and pea shoots

Ingredients (serves 4)

1 chopped onion 1tbspn curry powder

2 peeled and chopped cloves garlic

1 sprig rosemary

1 cauliflower

100ml white wine

300ml chicken stock 100ml single cream

4 cod fillets

Half a mango

A handful pea shoots

A sprinkling garlic chives Half a lemon

Method

In a saucepan, fry the onion in a splash of olive oil with the curry powder, then add the garlic and rosemary. Remove the heavy leaves from the cauliflower and cut it into small pieces. Add them to the pan and pour in the white wine and stock. Simmer gently for about 20 minutes, until tender. Process to a smooth purée and stir in the cream. If the sauce needs thinning, add a little more cream or a splash of water. Taste for seasoning and set aside.

Melt some butter in a frying pan with oil over a high heat and place the cod fillets in, skin-side down. Sprinkle a little salt over them and, once the skin is crisp, turn the heat right down and flip the fish over. If the fillets aren’t very thick, the residual heat will cook the other side and keep them warm while you plate your dishes.

Cut the mango into small cubes and mix in a bowl with the pea shoots and garlic chives. Drizzle a little olive oil and a squeeze of lemon juice over them.

Pour the curried cauliflower sauce into bowls, add the cod and then a small mound of mango salad. If serving for a dinner party, I recommend adding a few edible flowers to elevate the dish to a new level.

How to make cauliflower pizza

Remove the florets from a cauliflower and process them to the consistency of couscous. Steam gently, then squeeze out the excess water through muslin or a clean tea towel and spread out on the towel to cool.

Combine in a bowl with a beaten egg, seasoning and a sprinkling of mixed dried herbs. Press into a pizza shape on baking paper.

Bake in a hot oven for 8–10 minutes, turn over onto another piece of baking paper and peel the top piece off.

Bake for a further 8–10 minutes, until golden.

Sprinkle with grated Parmesan, chopped cherry tomatoes, basil and a generous drizzle of olive oil. Bake for a further 5 minutes and serve immediately.